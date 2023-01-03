A total of 45 students from all over are showcasing their work
Hopkins Center for the Arts invited residents and locals into its Redepenning Gallery to take a look at some of the student work from its Hopkins Community Education classes through Jan. 7.
While optional, students who take classes through their community education program are given the annual opportunity to show their work at the center. The student work comes from a variety of different arts classes, ranging from drawing to oil painting to ceramics and more.
“(It) was meant to acknowledge how many of the students working in the art classes, they’re developing skills and using their talents in ways that probably many people in their lives don’t know about,” the center’s Visual Arts Manager Jim Clark said. “Many of them have been plugging away mostly privately and this is an opportunity to reveal the fruits of the labors and their talents.”
The exhibition, this year dubbed “Reveal: Adult Art Students & Their Instructors - Hopkins Community Education,” has been going on for many years under different names. The idea behind the exhibition, according to Clark, is to show and display the results of the student’s learning with works that were done either in-class or using the skills that they were learning in class from the past year. Each student is allowed to submit one piece of art per class, more if space allows. Instructors also show work.
John Caron, an oil painting instructor for the center and a Hopkins resident, has been instructing for 11 years. In his classes, he works with all experience levels with many returning students alongside new ones. In the exhibit, he has several students showing work.
“It’s really heartening to see the work they put into it and it helps inspire me, too,” Caron said, adding that his students seeing their pieces on the gallery wall is a reward for all of their work.
St. Louis Park resident Jeanne Kenton is another oil painting instructor at the center. She has been teaching for 30 years. Her favorite parts of teaching are twofold, including imparting her knowledge on her students while also watching them “grow and blossom” through their work.
When asked why an exhibit like “Reveal” is an important opportunity for the center’s art students, she said, “what I really try to do is to get all of my students – from the very newbies to the people who have been painting for a long time – to tell them how important is it to submit one of their works and to have it hanging. Because some of them just don’t understand until they’ve tried it, how important it is. ... and how they fit into the art community when their painting is hanging on the wall and others are looking at it and enjoying it.”
Clark, who has also been a drawing instructor for 15 years, focuses on teaching students skills rather than specifically how to draw something. By teaching skills, he said it allows the students to choose their subject and how they want to interpret it.
“My favorite part of instruction is seeing the growth and seeing people learn and blossom, develop parts of themselves that maybe haven’t had as much attention due to other things going on in their lives. And then additionally, teaching others something continually challenges my own thinking and understanding about how I approach art making,” Clark said.
Student work
One of Clark’s longtime drawing students is Eden Prairie resident Chris Walton. She began taking classes and volunteering at the Hopkins Center for the Arts after retiring from the Wayzata School District as a media center paraprofessional.
“I have fun with it from beginning to end,” Walton said about the exhibition. “I help take in the art work, I help hang the art work, I try to attend the openings when I can and I help take down the art work and hand it back out. So every bit of it is enjoyable for me. It’s kind of what I do.”
She enjoys drawing with graphite and charcoal, preferring to work with drawing mediums above all. She submitted two of her drawings into the exhibition, including one graphite drawing of Split Rock Lighthouse in Duluth and another of her son’s kitten sitting in a flower pot. Her kitten piece was done on a gray, tinted background on primed heavy paper.
“It was challenging working on the tinted background, but it was fun. I do like a challenge and Jim provides that for sure,” Walton said.
Minnetonka student Helen Strand decided to try drawing classes at the center after taking ceramics classes at the Edina Art Center and finding herself wanting to be able to learn how to draw, too.
“One of the best quotes that I always think about Jim is the first time I took his class, I asked him, ‘Have you ever not been able to teach someone to draw?’ And he said, ‘No, never,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, but you’re pretty young too,’” Strand said with a laugh. “I just always love that that transaction took place.”
Strand has a graphite and charcoal still life piece featured in the “Reveal” exhibit. For her, taking classes at the Hopkins Center for the Arts has helped her deal with difficult situations in her life, and she’s learned she needs to keep learning more art, finding there is always more to learn.
Two more Edina students are Sherry Hottinger and Patty Halvorson. One drew a graphite portrait of her daughter at four years old and the other who drew two graphite drawings of her grandchildren.
“There have been so many light bulb moments in his class,” Hottinger said. “He teaches a lot of different techniques and they’re not all for everybody, but he exposes you to enough different things that hopefully you’ll find the thing that is for you and that’s kind of what happened for me.”
Hottinger added that while she is open to trying any art medium, charcoal has become her favorite.
Halvorson, who has been taking classes with Clark for three years and has previously ventured into a few different art mediums, said she was originally driven to art after retiring and found herself wanting to do something fun in the community.
“I think it’s relaxing, and I think there’s just something about the creative process that just sort of fills your soul,” she said.
One of Clark’s students comes from St. Paul, Mary Gilbertson, who has been taking classes since 2014. Thanks to the pandemic option of being able to take classes over Zoom, she has been able to take many sessions over the years. Featured in the “Reveal” exhibit is her graphite drawing called, “Down the road from the home farm,” which is based on a photo she took many years ago of an abandoned farm near a place she would visit.
“I really believe in the power of art as a means of communication,” she said. “I believe in the technical skills it takes, but also revealing people’s personalities and their ideas and their interests, and you can see so much of a person in their work.”
For more information about the “Reveal” exhibition, visit hopkinsartscenter.com/223/Exhibitions. Many of the gallery’s works are available to purchase.
