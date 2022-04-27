The exhibition runs from March 26 to May 7.

As spring slowly approaches, Hopkins Center for the Arts shared its annual Spring Members Nonjuried Exhibition across all of its galleries.

The exhibition runs from March 26 to May 7 with nearly 200 works from more than 100 members. Every artist who submitted work was able to see their work on display in one of the center’s galleries.

The judges for the awards portion of this year’s spring exhibition were Hopkins artist C.J. Renner and Redwood Falls artist Jean Hawton. Awards included Best of Show, two Awards of Excellence, three Awards of Merit and six Honorable Mentions.

Ember Murray
Hopkins artist Ember Murray submitted two works, “Expectation” and “Home,” which won an honorable mention.

A variety of local artists were also featured in the exhibition, including 10 from Hopkins and four from St. Louis Park.

“This one was really exciting to me as I was talking about boldness. It felt to me like this person had painted their piece and then it was just a process of making the boldest mark they could,” said Renner about “Home” during the virtual awards ceremony posted on the center’s website.

Virtual awards

Judges Hopkins artist C.J. Renner and Redwood Falls artist Jean Hawton hosted the virtual awards show alongside Visual Arts Manager Jim Clark.

Hawton spoke about the drip lines and how they worked into the image.

“A person can never go wrong with working with analogous color. They’re soft and subtle.” She said.

For Renner, he could look at “Home” and still find new elements even after looking at it for a long period of time.

Jim Clark

Jim Clark, the visual arts manager for Hopkins Center for the Art, submitted two works, “As Your Barrels and Groins Dissolve, O Great Fenestration” and “A Quiet Congress.”

“It’s a wonderful, inclusive event,” Visual Arts Manager Jim Clark said about the spring exhibition. “We’ve got people that this is the first time they’ve ever submitted work to a public exhibition and then we also have members that have been painting for 50 years, so it’s a dynamite array of abilities, subject matter and mediums.”

As an artist himself and a member who also submitted two works in this year’s spring show, he noted how artists often spend most of the time making their works alone, calling it “a fairly lonely endeavor.”

Deb Zeller
Hopkins artist Deb Zeller and owner of Zeller Studio on Mainstreet submitted two works, “Heron at Water’s Edge” and “Sunset Seagull.”

“To have this opportunity to share with the community their view of the world is pretty special and I know that our member artists cherish the opportunity to connect with viewers’ hearts and minds,” he said.

Jeanne Kenton
St. Louis Park artist Jeanne Kenton submitted two works, including “The Sideways Glance” and “The Hopkins 6,” which showcases the old Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 theater on Mainstreet.

Galleries are free and open to the public. To become a member of the Hopkins Center for the Arts, stop by during office hours. The annual membership is $39 or $35 for seniors and students, but interested parties are encouraged to provide support at additional levels as well.

