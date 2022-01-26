This is the 27th Arts North Reception
Hopkins Center for the Arts is currently showcasing its 27th Arts North Reception, a highly competitive international juried exhibition.
Jurors selected 158 works for display from more than 800 entries from members of the center and non-members. Entries came from 27 states, four provinces in Canada, China and 40 Minnesotan communities.
This is the only international exhibition the center has all year. Jim Clark, the center’s visual arts manager, spoke about the benefits of artists showing their work internationally.
“The benefit for non-Minnesotans, or non-Twin Cities area for that matter, is being able to potentially connect with hearts and minds from far away. The show, at its best, can foster enhanced understanding of world views, of thoughts and feelings, of people outside our geographic scope, our socioeconomic scope, just others. You get a better sense of other humans,” he said.
The art was presented in a wide range of mediums including acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings, sculptures, fiber, ceramics, photographs and others. Artists could submit up to 11 pieces for consideration, but only three pieces were selected at most.
The jurors this year were multidisciplinary artist and gallerist Susan Hensel, Principal Curator of Collections and Exhibitions at The American Swedish Institute Curt Pederson and watercolor artist John T. Salminen.
Jurors take five days to review images of the initial entries and rate them on a scale of one to seven. Across the three jurors, the scores are averaged and those selected are shown in the exhibition.
“Looking at work on the computer can be, at worst misleading. At best, it’s just simply an approximation of what a thing looks like,” Clark said, adding that it’s important for jurors to arrive in-person to select award winners after the art has been dropped off or brought in.
The art will be displayed from Jan. 8 to Feb. 12. A reception scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Jan. 29, which requires registration due to current concerns regarding COVID-19. Those interested can reserve a time on the center’s website.
The gallery is currently open without reservations needed during the center’s regular hours.
The awards presentation from Jan. 7 and the first part of a virtual tour of the show are both on the center’s website, www.hopkinsartscenter.com/223/Exhibitions.
“There’s really a wide spectrum of art on display and I say this a lot about shows we have here, but I really do believe that there’s something for everyone,” Clark said. “And there’s the opportunity to be surprised or a new discovery to be made, some new favorite. Whether that’s an artist or a medium.”
C.J. Renner from Hopkins had two pieces accepted into the exhibition, an ink on canvas piece called “Beckett Wyeth Winter,” and a charcoal on a riot shield and vellum piece called “Going to Work Under Search Lights.” He won first place in each piece’s individual class.
Brad Nuorala, a former Hopkins High School art teacher who now lives in Arizona, had one piece accepted into the exhibition, an acrylic piece called “Broken Runway,” which won third place overall.
A variety of other awards were given out from 11 categories for a combined total of more than $9,000 in awards. Those included first through third overall, individual class awards and sponsored awards that only happen during this exhibition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.