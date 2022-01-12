Dave Rhode Jr. was diagnosed in June of last year
On June 4 of last year, Hopkins resident Dave Rhode Jr.’s life changed when he was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer at age 37.
The diagnosis meant stepping back from his painting company, Living Breezy Painters, and focusing on cancer treatment.
In October, his girlfriend Lindsey Chipka had the idea to create beanies with the Living Breezy logo on them. She said it was so his family and friends could rally around him in support.
It was then that Living Breezy Beanies was born and ever since the couple has been selling beanies and ear warmers to help fund Rhode’s battle with cancer.
Cancer diagnosis
Before Rhode’s diagnosis, he said he’d been experiencing weight loss that he thought was related to work stress.
“They didn’t really see what’s wrong with me, as far as blood work and everything went at (the) doctors, but I didn’t have any scans at that point,” he said. “But everything else looked perfectly healthy.”
He started to take it easy at his painting company and began to feel normal again.
On June 4, he went to the emergency room with two stomach blockages. He had emergency surgery to remove the blockages, which revealed that he was full of tumors. After a biopsy on the tumors, Rhode was officially diagnosed with cancer.
“It’s colorectal cancer, so it started somewhere in my abdomen, but it’s really tiny cancer cells. There’s a lot of them. He explained it spread kind of like confetti. “It just shot everywhere throughout my abdomen, stomach, abdomen wall, connective tissues, stomach fluid and in my liver,” Rhode said.
Because surgery isn’t an option for his case and there isn’t a known cure, doctors placed him on a strong regimen of chemotherapy. He’s on round 10 of 12 and will later transition to a different type of chemotherapy.
“The goal of my cancer is just to keep it at bay, keep it from advancing and keep it where I can live as long as possible with it,” he said.
Starting to make beanies
“I’ve been crafting to stay sane during COVID. Knitting, crocheting and just a lot of crafts,” Chipka said.
While a Facebook fundraiser for Rhode initially helped, she said they wanted to do something else to help rally more support.
The couple then launched a website to sell the beanies, using the name Living Breezy, after Rhode’s painting company. Rhode had always used the name in honor of his dog, Breezy.
“We were hoping to hit 50 hats,” Chipka said about the beginning of the idea.
Since then, they’ve had orders for 182 hats in 12 different states, using Facebook to share their website around to family, friends, community members and others in cancer support groups.
The beanies come in seven different styles, with a wide variety of color options, ranging in price from $25 to $35. Ear warmers are also sold on the website, livingbreezy.com.
For fulfilling orders, Chipka makes the hats and Rhode handles shipping. She uses a knitting machine to make the hats and has made as many as five hats a day.
She said she’s trying to catch up on the orders they have now. The amount of hats she can make has changed since she went back to work at Dairy Queen corporate as a business intelligence report developer.
“As long as it’s not constantly 30 orders in a day, we’ve had a really good run in a couple days, but once I get caught up I’m open to make hats as long as people want them,” Chipka said.
While Rhode said finding out that he had stage 4 cancer was the worst thing he could hear, he’s had a lot of support.
“For it being the worst-case scenario, it’s still holding up really well, still working through and I’ve got high hopes for it,” he said.
Chipka said that making the beanies gave her a purpose outside of day-to-day things.
“It gave me something to do, to tangibly reach out and get people thinking about Dave and so he would know how far his network reached, that people really care about him,” she said.
