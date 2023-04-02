The non-profit hopes to address mental health needs with its popular clubhouse model
The Vail Place, a nonprofit organization providing recovery services for community members with serious mental illnesses, has turned its attention toward expansion into Ramsey County in recent months.
Currently working with two Minnesota locations, starting with its first Hopkins location as well as its location in Uptown, several staff members at the non-profit have spoken about the importance of expanding.
President and Executive Director Karina Forrest Perkins, who has been with the non-profit since last October, said Ramsey County has been looking for its own community support model for many years, including the formation of a coalition made up of representatives from the Ramsey County NAMI group. Vail Place has repeatedly met with the coalition to discuss ways they could open their own clubhouse.
“Initially the conversation was about them starting a new nonprofit and trying to do this independently, and we both looked at each other and basically said, ‘why don’t we do this with you?’ We’re both real excited about the prospects. We’re right now in the process of looking for funding for all community support programs across the agency, but certainly Ramsey, and also advocating at the legislature for resources to expand the clubhouse model statewide,” she said.
Director of Clubhouse Programs and Public Policy Chad Bolstrom said the reality was this: There is no community support in the county altogether.
“We have many members who try and commute from Ramsey County on a regular basis, but if you’ve taken public transportation from Ramsey County to the Uptown neighborhood, it can be the better part of an hour and a half, which is manageable but not ideal,” he said. “We partnered with that task force from Ramsey County earlier this year and we’re working with them diligently to secure funding, and with that funding be able to secure a location and really utilizing the two clubhouse communities that we currently support and manage, take some of that same knowledge base, that same kind of resource base and just help to transfer and transport it to Ramsey County.”
The goal, Bolstrom said, was to have a clubhouse in the county within two years, though that will take many steps to get there. Staff and members from the Vail Place visited the capitol a few weeks ago to express their need. They are also working to apply for grants and create fundraising efforts to kickstart funding.
“The reality is Vail Place faced a funding cut from Hennepin County earlier this year and truthfully is really doing our best to try and support this model through private fundraising efforts and other public fundraising outside of some of those Hennepin County funds. But, while this is a really cost-effective intervention, it’s not free and it takes some money to make it go. That’s really where we have to start the conversation in Ramsey County, is we’re trying to find some interim funds to get things rolling and then really across the state,” he said, including efforts for Greater Minnesota as well.
Hearing from members
The Sun Sailor was invited into the Hopkins facility for a tour led by both a staff member and clubhouse member, Robin Allen, who lives in Minnetonka. She has been a member since 2006, turning to the Vail Place after ending up in the hospital on several occasions due to a series of mental health crises. When her insurance failed her while she was working for Methodist Hospital at the time, she couldn’t afford some of the medication and treatments included in her aftercare plan.
“I went through the commitment process, got on social security and was able to get my mental health care, and in that process, the psychiatrist that I met told me about Vail Place. This became part of my aftercare,” she said, adding that she would move between the Hopkins and Uptown locations.
For her, coming to Vail Place is a significant support system. Her engagement with the staff and members help get her through the day as someone who lives alone.
“It just gives me a place to go. I can be active. People can help me, I can help them. I just can’t isolate because then my mind just wanders,” she said, adding that she comes to the Vail Place almost every day and has many friends here.
In her mind, the members value each other because of what each one brings to the table. One of her favorite memories is of a friend, “Mama Myija,” an 80-year-old member who passed but “would give you the shirt off her back.” Those are the types of connections built at Vail Place.
One of the reasons an expansion into Ramsey County is important, Allen said, is because the members who commute from St. Paul have nowhere to go. It was a message she shared at the capitol.
“All you politicians always say, ‘oh, we’re going to fund mental health. Oh, we’re going to take care of society,” and what are we doing? In the long run, we are saving taxpayers dollars by not being in the hospital, by not waiting in jail. It all backfires,” she said.
St. Louis Park member Kevin, who preferred to go by his first name to avoid being identified by his employer, spoke about the webinar he and other Vail Place people hosted through the Ramsey County library, which was well-received. A move into Ramsey County was important for Vail Place’s many commuting members, especially when he opened up about what Vail Place meant to him.
“I really needed a place to go. I was isolating, sitting at home in my dad’s basement watching game show reruns, and coming here really got me out of the house and got me involved in activities and doing some work,” he said.
“What I really give credit for is, I’d had a job and I’d kind of gotten discouraged about it, and Vail really got me the confidence back that I needed to start looking for work again. I’ve been working again for about six years.”
Kevin has been with the Vail Place for nearly seven years after his therapist originally recommended Vail Place to him, highlighting its clubhouse model as a benefit. For him, Vail Place has been instrumental in helping him get back to work.
“All of my friends are from Vail right now and I’ve made some pretty strong friendships here,” he said. He’s involved with a band made up of clubhouse members, called the Renovators, and has sung with them at the State Fair in the past. The group has a YouTube channel and produces a free CD they give out to people at events.
“That’s the thing that I take away the most. I really enjoy singing and spreading our message to a wider audience,” Kevin said.
Ultimately, he said evidence proves the clubhouse model prevents hospitalizations of people with mental illness by “nipping issues in the bud before they grow out of hand.”
The clubhouse model
Something Vail Place is known for is the clubhouse model it uses to serve its members. Between both locations, the nonprofit served 699 members last year. According to staff, their methods are based on the internationally-acclaimed clubhouse model, which supports a range of member needs from providing employment programs, social connectedness, daily activities, as well as supporting health and wellness.
“We are not just a service, we’re a community. We have relationships that are with someone for their entire life. The days that are good days, the days that are tougher days, the days that you celebrate your life ... that you learn new skills, that you apply for jobs. All of those days that every one of us has, we are there for those days.
“And I think that the biggest issue in mental health is that we focus so much on the crises that people experience. We don’t focus near enough on the rest of their life, and that’s one of the reasons that crisis response is not as successful as they’d like to be because they don’t have a place to send someone that doesn’t look for a diagnosis. That’s just not what we are. We look at strengths, not diagnosing what’s wrong,” Forest Perkins said.
Bolstrom said it was important for him to convey the sense of urgency for the Vail Place to expand and receive the funding it needs through the state.
“We have a state that’s got really the largest financial surplus in the history, I think. We’ve got a community that’s recognizing that mental health goes hand-and-hand with so many other social needs of our community, and while I hear people say that again and again, I don’t know that there is as strong a model of support not just for crises, but support for the long-term well-being of our community like clubhouse,” he said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.