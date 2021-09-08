Hopkins-based nonprofit Lift Up is raising funds to support refugees from Afghanistan settling in the Twin Cities who may need the basic necessities of clothing, food and shelter.
Lift Up founder Shane O’Rourke started the nonprofit in 2018 having been inspired by five mission trips to Haiti.
The Bethel University graduate of missional ministry was particularly inspired by a Haitian boy who was kicked out of school because he couldn’t afford a pair of shoes.
“This boy was not only going to miss out on his one chance at a free education, but most likely his only hot meal a day,” said O’Rourke, who was able to buy the boy a pair of new shoes for $5 allowing the boy to back in school the next morning.
Immediately, this boy’s trajectory of life changed as he spent the rest of the school year receiving a proper education and access to proper nutrition.
This seemingly nominal purchase also changed O’Rourke’s trajectory of life.
“I came home and bought my wife a coffee for $5 - that was the moment I knew I had to do something,” he said.
He realized what made the difference for this boy was someone knowing his story and being able to fill that gap.
So, O’Rourke decided to create a platform giving people an opportunity to make a difference in other people’s lives around the globe, from providing beds for kids in Minneapolis to natural disaster relief.
With six impact categories, Lift Up gives donors the ability to choose their passion whether it’s clean water, education, housing, healthcare, hunger relief or community development.
The organization is also completely run by volunteers with 100% of donor contributions going directly to their specific cause.
Donors can track their impact with a link to photos, videos, GPS coordinates and the number of people impacted by the projects.
As the founder, O’Rourke volunteers about 30 hours a week to Lift Up. He also works as a full-time independent insurance agent at the O’Rourke Agency in Hopkins, where he donates 50% back to help lift up people in need through a program called Insurance Lifters.
Since its founding, Lift Up has raised $850,731 for a total of 60 projects that have helped 111,585 people from 18 countries.
As part of its current effort, Lift Up is looking to support families from Afghanistan as tens of thousands of refugees begin arriving in the US after the recent violence in the Taliban-controlled country.
In partnership with Arrive Ministries of Richfield, Lift Up is helping raise funds to support resettlement services to 35 Afghan refugees expected to arrive in the Twin Cities by the end of September.
The goal is to raise $50,000 by Oct. 1 to provide these families with a security deposit for apartments upon arrival (an estimated cost of $1,500 per family).
Lift Up will also match the first $5,000 collected in an attempt to meet and exceed this fundraising goal.
For more information and to donate visit liftup.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.