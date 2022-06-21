Scott Lien received the award from Ernst & Young LLP
Scott Lien, the co-founder and CEO of Hopkins-based GrandPad was one of this year’s Heartland Entrepreneur of the Year winners.
Ernst & Young LLP announced the ten winners in June 10 press release. An awards ceremony in downtown Minneapolis at the Fillmore was held the night before.
“Starting a company from scratch, it’s even harder than I thought it was going to be. My son and I started the company eight years ago,” Lien said. “I’m 57, so I’ve been working for more than 30 years and I’ve been in lots of challenging and demanding jobs before. But this is by far, it’s two things. This is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done but it’s also by far the most rewarding thing that I’ve ever done.”
He added that it was a joy because he gets to work with a group they call super seniors, or those over the age of 75.
“They’re just the most wonderful people. I would say they’re the wisest amongst us because they have such great life lessons and learnings,” he said. “We worked really hard to build a product that they love.”
GrandPad is the first tablet designed specifically for elderly adults over the age of 75, who may be unfamiliar with or who have difficulty using current technologies. The idea for GrandPad first arose when Lien and his family were living in California and his extended family was living in Iowa. They were having difficulty communicating with his Lien’s mother, who was 80 at the time and had significant hearing challenges.
“We just saw that struggle and sadly, weeks would go by and we weren’t able to communicate with my mom... and it was really starting to create this digital divide in the family,” he said.
It was then that his son, Issac, who was a freshman in college at the time, said the two of them could build something better to help. They started brainstorming, first looking to see if there was anything available for seniors. When there wasn’t, they decided to build one.
Lien also had a computer science and business background from his time at Luther College in Iowa and a more than 30-year career centered around innovating technology to improve people’s lives.
“I started looking at the size of the market and the thing is, there’s more than 32 million super seniors in the U.S. today who need GrandPads. It’s an enormous need,” Lien said.
Now GrandPad is made up of more than 170 employees and is headquartered in Hopkins with additional offices in California and outside Dublin, Ireland. They have currently reached more than 1.4 million seniors, their families and their caregivers in 120 countries. The average age of a GrandPad user is 84, with the oldest user being 116.
A tablet on GrandPad’s website costs $57 per month through the annual plan or $89 per month through the monthly plan. The tablet can also be purchased from Amazon for $399 with three months of free service and a service fee after that. There are also a variety of different tablet models.
The tablet itself can perform a variety of functions, some of which include video and phone calls, camera access, connecting to a specialist for questions, games geared toward older adults, radio and a new Zoom multi-party video calling feature.
“The tech products that we all use were generally designed by 30-year-olds and they were designed with a 30-year-old in mind and what makes us different is that we recognize that we, as a society, we’re forcing people who were 80-, 90-, 100-years-old to use a product that was not built for them,” he said.
GrandPad implements senior-friendly packaging, wireless charging, a large screen, access to 24/7 customer care where a human being always answers and a user interface that does not require a password to get into the tablet or a password to access Wi-Fi.
According to Lien, the company is always adding new things and is currently working on a multi-player game function.
“Grandma and grandpa have the GrandPad in their hands and then the kids and their kids have their iPhone and they might live 1,000 miles away and they can together play games like checkers, chess and so on. Using the game not to just entertain, but to bring families together,” he said.
They also have a Mood app for relaxation and meditation which includes photos of animals and scenery. They recently added photos of bald eagles, which Wabasha resident Lien said was inspired by the National Eagles Center.
“It’s meant to help people relax and reduce anxiety and depression. Sadly, there’s a lot of mental health issues with seniors and COVID has been really hard for them and challenging,” he said.
For Lien, winning the Entrepreneurship Award is really about the whole team of entrepreneurs at GrandPad.
“We’re a whole team of entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs are driven by solving a big, important problem. And the problem we’re focused on solving is there’s so many super seniors that are lonely and isolated and they’re not connecting with their family and friends and caregivers,” he said, adding that their team of Grand advisors helps them design the product.
Lien said he encourages others to reach out and call a super senior in their life, whether it’s with a GrandPad or not, because it will mean the world to them.
The Heartland program celebrates entrepreneurs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Entrepreneur Of The Year winners were evaluated based on their demonstration of long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
Regional award winners will be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2023.
