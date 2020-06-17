Sarah Nelson, a baker and mindfulness practitioner, is excited to be joining the Hopkins Farmers Market this year. She recently launched Sabbatical Vibrations Bakery with a mission to awaken joy in every moment by being present with food.
“I want to encourage people to live a mindful life and food is a great vehicle for introducing that,” she said.
Nelson, a 12-year-resident of Hopkins, started her in-home baking business after taking a sabbatical from work.
While working as an office manager and studying for a master’s degree, Nelson said she wasn’t feeling like that was the full direction. “I really just need to step back and really think about where I want to go from here,” she recalled as her thoughts at the time.
When her husband Chris asked her what she really wanted to do, she told him “I want to bake.”
Despite her love for baking, she was hesitant, thinking it wasn’t “practical.”
Then she began “leaning into the concept of sabbatical and taking a break from work, having a respite and feeling refreshed.”
Nelson began meditation and contemplative prayer practices and working on the mind-body-spirit connection.
“Mindful living is practicing all three of those things,” she said.
As one who loves working and being productive, Nelson said she wanted to continue the momentum she had while also realizing “identity is not what I do in my job.”
She looked at a deeper vision of “creating a transformational space for everyday people to experience the vibrations of mindfulness and whole-person living.”
With almost 30 years of baking experience, Nelson wants to share her love of baking and helping people practice mindfulness with food, so they can “really enjoy it,” she said. This is something she encourages others to do at least once a week while eating a meal.
The bakery would then be the vehicle to “helping others take a break from work ... in whatever that is,” she said.
Eventually, Nelson wants to offer half-day baking retreats to teach people to bake bread or croissants, while providing tips and tools on mindfulness. Her long-term vision is to open a space of her own where she can host retreats, such as baking, art and yoga - all tied to mindfulness.
Currently, she is baking specialty pastries, quick breads and yeast breads.
Her plan is to be at the market twice a month offering individually wrapped baked goods and loaves. She will also take special orders.
“I really love making Danish braids,” Nelson said, adding that she has almost perfected her blueberry braids.
She also likes laminated doughs for croissants.
“It’s a great way to practice mindfulness,” she said.
If people sign up for her email list, they receive a guide to daily mindful actions. She also shares tips on Facebook.
“I’m really excited to be a part of the Hopkins Farmers Market,” Nelson said. “I’ve loved going and the vendors are so amazing and friendly ... it’s a great community feel.”
For more information on Sabbatical Vibrations Bakery, visit sabbaticalvibrations.com.
Hopkins Farmers Market opens Saturday
The Hopkins Farmers Market returns for the 34th season Saturday, June 20, with an even greater variety of vendor products, according to Gwen Smith, the market president and one of the original vendors.
The market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon at 16 Ninth Ave. S. in downtown Hopkins.
Each week, there will be about 45 vendors offering a variety of produce, meat, baked goods, beverages and more.
“Our vendors are so nice, so they fit in well with Hopkins,” Smith said, noting residents are very supportive of the market each week.
“It’s like family,” she said.
As an original market vendor, Smith sells produce and canned products from Smith Farms of Greenfield.
Other vendors include Gray Duck Soap, a handmade soap company in Minnetonka that makes small-batch soap with a Minnesota flair; No-Milk Espresso & Baked Goods; Choose Love Minnesota and many more.
Shoppers will also notice changes in the market this year and are asked to follow the guidelines, including social distancing, no touching of products, no children and no eating at the market.
The market also accepts EBT, Snap and WIC.
The market runs through Oct. 31.
For more information, visit hopkinsfarmersmarket.com.
