Installations of this year’s Hopkins ArtStreet have begun. Passersby may have already noticed the three life-size horse statues outside the Hopkins Center for the Arts. These are one of six sculptures that are on loan for the year as part of Hopkins ArtStreet. This program was established in 2010 to showcase original public art in Hopkins and enrich the lives of residents and visitors by making art accessible. “Golden Spirit,” “Azabache” and “Soul” were created by Victor Yepez from recycled metal materials. All six sculptures are planned to be installed by the first week in June. More information, including a map and art descriptions, can be found at hopkinsartscenter.com/180/Hopkins-ArtStreet.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

