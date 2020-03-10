With creative blood running through his veins, Hopkins resident and artist Jim Green (JW Green) hopes to inspire others to pursue their passions at any stage in life with the exhibit he calls “Art Again.” The exhibit is on display at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
“Having the time to restart my creativity, I hope that my story will inspire others to pursue their passion to create as well, no matter how long it takes or whatever their age,” Green wrote of his return to art after retirement.
Green recalled memories of drawing ships and airplanes as a kid, which eventually sparked his desire to pursue a degree in fine arts and a professional career in marketing and advertising.
As he drew closer to retirement, Green began exploring what he really wanted to do when he grew up, which was creating his own works of art.
The majority of his work is painting flowers and landscapes inspired by the years he spent stationed in Hawaii during the Vietnam War from 1969-1972.
After college, “I knew I was going to be drafted so I enlisted (in the U.S. Army) for an extra year to get some training as a cartographic draftsman – a mapmaker,” he said.
While he was only guaranteed the training, Green said he was fortunate to be assigned to a mapping battalion that created all the maps for Southeast Asia during the war.
He served as an illustrator and photographer for the army and then signed up for another three years in the Hawaiian Army National Guard and was stationed on Ford Island, in the middle of Pearl Harbor.
After that, he moved back to the mainland and spent 32 years in marketing and advertising.
As he advanced into management, Green found himself getting farther away from the creative process.
“So, I never really did what I wanted to do when I grew up,” he said, which was producing his own artwork.
A few years before retirement, Green found himself doodling more and more – mainly to pass time during boring work meetings, he said.
When he decided to start doing his own artwork again, Green took his wife’s advice of taking those abstract ink scribbles on paper and enlarging them with acrylic paint on canvas.
Over time, Green focused more on creating realistic paintings inspired by famous artists like Van Gogh, Paul Cezanne and Diego Rivera.
Green’s journey back to art inspired the title for “Art Again,” or “Hana no’eau Hana hou” in Hawaiian, which features several paintings from photos he took of the state’s tropical landscape and flora including the red hibiscus and Ti plant.
“To be honest, it’s the recognition that people like my work, and I am able to do again what I wanted to do when I was in college and thinking I was going to be an artist,” Green said of what he most enjoys about his return to art.
“Art Again,” on display through Saturday, March 21, also ties in with a spring theme as it features bright colorful floral paintings. All of the works are available for purchase.
Green will give an artist’s talk at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, beginning with a social time at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $8 for non-members and free for members. A cash bar and light snacks will be available.
The exhibits and gallery are free and open to the public. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
How to become a member
Friends of Hopkins Center for the Arts, a nonprofit that supports arts programming at the art center, invites people to become supporters through a membership program.
Because of the support received from members, donors and business sponsors, the Hopkins Center for the Arts is able to offset concert costs and provide free and accessible art exhibitions and opportunities for emerging artists.
Memberships and sponsorships support programs outside the center as well including ArtStreet, the public art program in Hopkins, The Sunset Series, free summer concerts in Downtown Park, and collaborative art events like WOAH! – Walk of Art Hopkins.
Annual memberships are $35 senior/student; $39 regular and $100+ for Salon Society, which includes complimentary tickets for select concerts, recognition in concert programs, special event invitations, and a discount on art purchases.
Info: hopkinsartscenter.com or 952-548-6485
