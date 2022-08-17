His Member Artist Spotlight will be up through Sept. 21.
Two words describe 65-year-old Hopkins artist Paul Reimer’s work at the Hopkins Center for the Arts: multi-purpose and imaginative.
The items featured in the latest Member Artist Spotlight cases at the center include two guitars made from cigar boxes, an electric steel lap guitar, a steampunk-style hat, a dreamcatcher, and several necklaces as well as a knife and its holder made out of cholla cactus.
While his items speak for his imaginative personality, Reimer’s artist statement on display at the center only adds to the effect:
“I started doing artsy things in 2012 when I made a necklace for a good friend with guitar strings, beads. (a) magnet and a guitar pick. Moved on to dream catchers with a personalized touch such as a star constellation put right on the webbing for the individual to whom it was for. I quit smoking at 48 years, yuck, atta boy. Along with hats, belts and wrist bands out of leather as well. Moving on to issues with my knees, started making walking sticks and canes. My mom died in 2015. I wanted to do something in her memory so I painted her urn with flowers around it in oil on canvas. In 2017 I started painting with acrylics and tutorials on YouTube. It was so therapeutic that I’ve painted around 67 works on canvas, rock, paper, a body, wood, leather, plastic, fabric and more. Became a member of the Hopkins Center for the Arts in 2018, I’m now making the guitars you see here. PEACE TO ALL.”
Among his myriad of talents, the secret behind his artistic process is simple: There is no method. Instead, Reimer works and adds to his pieces as they go without a template or structure whatsoever. As for what inspires him?
“Boredom and spontaneity. Just my brain just thinking of something and not putting it off because if I put it off, I’ll forget what it was and might not think about it again,” he said.
Reimer is a jack of all trades when it comes to art, but also his previous work experiences. Before taking to art, he worked across nine different trades and at 67 different places. His favorite time period during his career included his work as a handyman. Now retired, he spends his time creating wide varieties of art.
While he started with inventive necklaces that allow the wearer to change out the hanging charm, he’s since added many more creations to his docket: hats, costumes, e-cigarette pouches, dream catchers, satchels, leather hats, belts, paintings and more. He also creates inventions, including a magnetized hook that can be used on clothes to hang items such as eyeglasses and a pool cue inspired walking stick that functions as both a cane and a pool cue.
“People that see what I make, they go ‘you bought that custom and you’re customizing it.’” Reimer said with a laugh.
One of his favorite pieces so far, a double neck guitar made out of old cigar boxes, will be entered in a fall show at Hopkins Center for the Arts. He’s made several cigar box guitars over the years and is selling all of them, with the double neck guitar becoming available after the fall show.
Reimer doesn’t have a website but he does sell his work, from his necklaces to his guitars, purely by word of mouth across Hopkins and his connections. He’s lived in the city his entire life minus 15-years spent in Arizona.
All things considered, Reimer never thought to consider himself an artist.
“I don’t know how much expression I am giving by doing what I do because, I mean, to be considered an artist has been a tough one for me to give myself a title of because I’ve always really looked up to artists and just thought, ‘I wish I could be one,” you know? It’s just so weird. Be careful what you wish for, huh?” he said.
Reimer’s art can be found at the Hopkins Center of the Arts in the display cases for the Member Artist Spotlight through Sept. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.