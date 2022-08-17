His Member Artist Spotlight will be up through Sept. 21.

Two words describe 65-year-old Hopkins artist Paul Reimer’s work at the Hopkins Center for the Arts: multi-purpose and imaginative.

Double neck
Paul Reimer with with his latest work, a double neck guitar made out of his specialty: old cigar boxes.
Case 1
Paul Reimer’s works of art at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
Cases 2
Paul Reimer’s works of art at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.

