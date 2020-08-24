(SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

Hopkins businesses such as Projects in Person will now be able to serve liquor (pending state approval) after the Hopkins City Council adopted an ordinance adding experience-based establishments to the list of businesses allowing on-sale intoxicating liquor. As the first applicants, Projects In Person owners Jill and Jason Miller thanked the council during the Aug. 18 meeting for the opportunity to expand its offerings. PIP, which offers do-it-yourself projects and workshops, will celebrate five years at 906 Mainstreet in November.

