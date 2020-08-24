(SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Hopkins businesses such as Projects in Person will now be able to serve liquor (pending state approval) after the Hopkins City Council adopted an ordinance adding experience-based establishments to the list of businesses allowing on-sale intoxicating liquor. As the first applicants, Projects In Person owners Jill and Jason Miller thanked the council during the Aug. 18 meeting for the opportunity to expand its offerings. PIP, which offers do-it-yourself projects and workshops, will celebrate five years at 906 Mainstreet in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.