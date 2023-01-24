The Hopkins City Council has unanimously approved the final plans for its 2023 Street and Utility Improvement project, which will affect a variety of city streets and is set to cost more than $8 million.

City Engineer Eric Klingbeil presented the final plans to the council with the help of Bolton & Menk Project Manager Nick Amatuccio. City staff will begin advertising for bids beginning Feb. 10.

Title sheet

The title sheet of Hopkins 2023 Street and Utility Improvement plans.

