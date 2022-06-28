The updates were given at a June 20 meeting.
The latest Hopkins City Council meeting included a planned unit development amendment for 325 Blake Road’s Building A.
Community Development Coordinator Jan Youngquist presented information to the council.
According to Youngquist, project developer Alatus received bond funding and afterward began looking at the building to make changes that meet design requirements and constraints with its low-income housing funding.
The proposed changes to Building A were:
• Increasing the unit number from 112 to 116, which would add three units that would be affordable to households making 30% of the area’s median income and one which would be affordable to a household making 50% of the area’s median income.
• Adjusting the location of the leasing office and bike room.
• Changing balconies to include mixed types.
• Raising the furniture, fixtures and equipment 2 feet due to the high water table.
• Adjusting the setbacks on all four sides of the building.
• Modifying primary building materials.
• Decreasing parking to 77 spaces, with eight interior stalls and one surface space being equipped for electric vehicle charging.
To provide additional transportation options for the parking changes, suggested parking strategies included Metro Transit passes provided to each unit at no cost to the resident, six cargo bikes provided for shared use by residents, a partnership with a car-sharing program, short-term temporary surface parking spaces provided on the future townhouse site and long-term parking available in Buildings C and D.
Public hearing
One email comment was included in the packet and city staff also shared a comment received from resident Eric Anondson, who voiced support for the amendment but also had suggestions.
Resident Randy Ridenour said he needed clarification on who would be responsible for covering the difference between the changes to the area’s median income requirements and directly asked the council who would. He also mentioned Hopkins not having a full-time fire department and asked why the city did not have the ability to protect its new developments properly.
Youngquist explained how the housing revenue bonds work for the development and said it was likely that Alatus would apply to the Metropolitan Council for housing choice vouchers, also known as the Section 8 program, and the difference would be paid by the federal government. According to Planning and Development DirectorKersten Elverum, the development overall is receiving tax increment financing to offset some costs.
Ridenour also asked who is acting as oversight for maintenance on the project. Mayor Patrick Hanlon said the development must follow all of the latest codes and would be heavily regulated to meet requirements.
Councilmember Alan Beck addressed the question about the fire department and said the city was looking to do a study to determine what type of full-time fire department Hopkins may or may not need. He also said that any time Hopkins has a structure fire, it triggers automatic mutual aid from the surrounding fire departments.
“Fire departments and communities are essentially rated on a scale from one to 10, with number one being the best and 10 being the worst. And it’s done by a private third-party company and they come in and evaluate everything from equipment, water supply, staffing, literally everything that you can think of,” he said. “And that just happened I think within the last two years and Hopkins received a protection class two, which is essentially, the only thing better than that is a one. And for the size of our community and all the things that go with it, being a protection class two is actually quite an achievement.”
Ridenour said the same questions he was asking now were asked 10 years ago and wondered what the holdup was. Hanlon said they are actively discussing the fire department.
Council discussion
Councilmember Gerard Balan said he did not love the reduction in parking and was skeptical of willing people would be to give up their vehicles, but liked the inclusion of more affordable housing.
Councilmember Brian Hunke liked some of the amendments with reduced parking and more units, and liked some of the transportation strategies. Councilmember Heidi Garrido supported the partnerships the city was making to make up for the reduced parking.
Hanlon was concerned about the reduced= parking and said he didn’t want the council saying it was easier for people in low-income situations to have no car, but liked the car-sharing option. Beck reminded the council that the townhome development had not been planned yet and said there may be surface parking there. Elverum said there are additional parking opportunities elsewhere in the development.
The 325 Blake Road site is a 17-acre area and involves a partnership between Hopkins and the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District to restore and redevelop the area, with Alatus chosen as the master developer.
Alatus received approvals last December for the master development, including subdivision, zone change, planned unit development and site plans for four buildings.
Building A originally included 112 affordable units, Building B includes 112 senior co-ops, Building C includes 389 market-rate units (15% hotel) with 9,000 square feet of commercial space and Building D includes 187 mixed-income units. Future phases also include 33 townhouses and 9,000 square feet of stand-alone commercial space.
