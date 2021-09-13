The Hopkins City Council voted 4-1 to approve the maximum preliminary levy increase of 3.5% from 2021 to the city’s portion of property taxes during its Sept. 7 meeting.
Councilmember Alan Beck voted against the preliminary levy amount and suggested a preferably lower increase of 1-2% instead.
“I do appreciate the effort put into this, but if we’re looking at a 3.49% increase as kind of a normal amount every single year ... that turns into a pretty substantial increase in five to six years,” he said.
Councilmembers Rick Brausen, Kristi Halverson and Brian Hunke agreed a lower amount would be preferable.
“I would go along with that too, also recognizing that we’re still working out of a pandemic and people are still hurting,” Brausen said.
“I’m comfortable setting this as the maximum but know there’s a little more work to be done before we get to that final tax levy,” Hunke said.
Mayor Jason Gadd said he would like to get back to defining what the city’s strategic financial plan is going forward, noting how forcing low levies can also be detrimental in the long term.
Nick Bishop, finance director, presented the balanced budget with revenues and expenditures both set at $16.2 million, a $460,116 or 2.92% increase from 2021. The general fund tax levy needed to support this budget is $13.2 million, a $448,521 or 3.50% increase from 2021.
The levy as presented restores reductions made for Burnes Park debt service, capital improvements and equipment. The total tax levy is $18.4 million, a $621,324 or 3.49% increase from 2021. Based on preliminary tax capacity information, city taxes on a median value home of $ 315,000 would be $2,037, a $182 increase from 2021.
The council advised Bishop to work on reducing the preliminary levy before the truth in taxation public hearing 7 p.m. Dec. 6. The council is expected to give final approval either Dec. 7 or 21. At this point the levy can only decrease.
Comments can be sent to Bishop before the hearing at nbishop@hopkinsmn.com.
Business retention program
The council also approved the Hopkins Business Retention Pilot Program, a forgivable loan program for businesses that are displaced by redevelopment, especially near the light rail.
Bishop explained that the purpose of the pilot program is to encourage Hopkins businesses to stay in Hopkins by providing reimbursement of up to $3,000 for capital costs at the business’s new commercial space.
The funds will be made available through Dec. 31, 2022.
The program budget is limited to $24,000 and will be disbursed to qualifying applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.
Such improvements may include painting, ADA improvements, masonry repairs, windows and doors, etc.
All applicants must be:
• A business with physical operations located in Hopkins.
• Located within a one-quarter mile radius of a light rail station.
• In operation for at least one year before applying to the program.
Apply online at www.hopkinsmn.com/1098/Business-Retention-Pilot-Program.
The program is in response to businesses being displaced by the Blake Road Station project that will redevelop the existing Hopkins Commerce Center strip commercial development into three seven-story buildings made up of 770 market-rate residential units and approximately 11,000 square feet of commercial space.
The council approved the first of three phases at a meeting in August, where several business owners spoke out against the project, specifically the lack of time to relocate and the communication process.
After hearing from them, the council suggested exploring what the city could do to help the displaced businesses.
