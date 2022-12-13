Levy will increase by 3.45%
The Hopkins City Council hosted a Truth in Taxation meeting for the final 2023 levy for the city’s portion of property taxes at a Nov. 30 budget meeting, unanimously approving an increase of $626,124 or 3.45% from 2022.
The approved amount was the same as the preliminary levy council approved at a Sept. 6 meeting. The total levy is $18,766,224. An additional Housing & Redevelopment Authority levy for $451,531 was also approved.
Nick Bishop, the city’s finance director, gave a presentation about the budget and levy information.
The 2023 general fund revenue tax levy will increase by $716,000, or 5.42%. Projections for the Inspections Department Revenue will increase by $148,000 or 25.2%. According to Bishop, these increases can be attributed to recent developments in Hopkins. In the general fund, which totals $17,188,440.
Around 82% of the general fund is generated from property taxes.
For Hopkins 2023 property taxes, according to the presentation, the total market value in Hopkins increased by 10.8%, the value of residential properties increased by 14.2% and the value of median value homes increased by 14.6%.
The cost for a median value home in Hopkins is $361,000. When using a median value, total property taxes will be $5,201, a 9.1% increase from 2022, while the city share of the total property taxes would be $2,188, a 9.3% increase from 2022.
Preliminary property taxes for 2023 were broken down into five sections, with the largest percentage going to the city and the HRA at 42.1%. Hopkins School District followed at 27.5%, Hennepin County at 24.7%, other taxing districts at 4.4% and the Metropolitan Council at 1.3%.
A breakdown of the 2023 general fund expenditures showed that 57% is used for public safety, 18% for general government, 14% for public works and 11% for parks and recreation.
The two 2023 expenditure requests remain the same as approved at the preliminary budget and tax levy meeting, including a new building inspector position for $116,000 funded through increased inspections revenues, and a fire command position that would start next year and is funded through the general fund tax levy. Also included was a fire department staffing study, ranging from $50,000-$100,000, which would be funded by the general fund surplus.
The city held a public hearing during the meeting, with one local property owner participating and raising concerns over the various increases affecting his renters.
Mayor Patrick Hanlon responded, saying that the council and staff took many of his concerns seriously and considered them during all of their meetings regarding the levy and budget. He said they had many conversations about lowering the increases to what they were now.
“I think that speaks to this council taking a lot of care and the staff a lot of care in listening to feedback and coming back to the table and having discussions on how we can push back public works project that maybe don’t need to happen so anyway, I want to say that we take this all very (seriously) and taxes in Hopkins are a big issue, the license fees are an issue,” he said, adding the license fee increase was a reasonable one.
Councilmember Gerard Balan was sympathetic to the concerns, but said the increases were fair and were needed to balance the city’s needs. Council Heidi Garrido agreed. Councilmember Alan Beck was pleased that the numbers presented at the meeting were lower than what was usually presented at previous year’s annual Truth in Taxation meetings.
