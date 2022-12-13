Levy will increase by 3.45%

The Hopkins City Council hosted a Truth in Taxation meeting for the final 2023 levy for the city’s portion of property taxes at a Nov. 30 budget meeting, unanimously approving an increase of $626,124 or 3.45% from 2022.

levy breakdown

A breakdown of the 2023 tax levy for Hopkins.
Property tax info

Hopkins 2023 property tax information.
General fund expenditures

A breakdown of the 2023 general fund expenditures for Hopkins.

