Both teams lose close ballgames
St. Louis Park and Hopkins were eliminated from the State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament in first-round games last weekend at Palm Field in St. Anthony Village.
Hopkins lost a 4-0 decision to the Metro Knights in a Saturday evening game Aug. 14. St. Louis Park lost an afternoon game to Stockmen’s Irish Sunday, Aug. 15.
Alex Lampert pitched seven solid innings in Hopkins’ loss to the Knights. The lefthander, who graduated from Edina High School, gave up a home run in the first inning, and the Knights later scratched out three more runs, as Hopkins’ season ended with an overall record of 13-7.
St. Louis Park ran into a hot pitcher, Teddy Klingsporn in the game against Stockmen’s Irish. Klingsporn threw eight innings of four-hit ball, while the Irish got to Park pitching for 11 hits, despite a capable relief effort from Andy Davis and Chris Odegaard. Tony Manville doubled for Park’s only extra-base hit of the game.
Park was the No. 1 tournament seed from the Riverview Amateur League, but had an unusually tough draw against Stockmen’s, which finished fourth in the Skyline League.
This year’s tournament is 16-team, single-elimination instead of the usual 12-team tournament, which awarded byes to the four No. 1 seeds.
Park first baseman Joe Pierce said, “We play so many games, more than 50 this season. It shouldn’t matter if it’s single-elimination.”
With one exhibition game still pending, Park is 39-8 on the season and won the Riverview League championship with a 13-1 record. Minnetonka, the only Riverview team still alive in the State Class A Tournament, improved to 38-8-1 with a first-round win over Tri-City Shark Saturday, Aug. 14.
The fourth Riverview state qualifier, the Bloomington Bandits lost to the St. Anthony Hogs 5-1 Sunday, Aug. 15.
