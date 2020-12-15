Hopkins Activity Center coordinator reflects on her 40 years of service

After 40 years of serving Hopkins and its senior population, Hopkins Activity Center Coordinator Susan Newville is set to retire Tuesday, Dec. 29.
That day is significant to Newville as it was the date back in 1980 when she started her position with the City of Hopkins.
“I have enjoyed learning from the participants on how to age well, and now, enjoy my retirement,” said Newville, who also thanked the City for taking a chance on her with what was originally a temporary position.
The mission of the Hopkins Activity Center is to provide pathways to “experience the upside of aging” and its purpose is to “partner with the community in offering a gathering place for older adults to stay active and engaged in the community in meaningful recreational, social, educational and volunteer opportunities.”
“It was thrilling to open new pathways; to watch each pathway get wider and longer as people enjoyed their later years in life,” Newville said.
While there have been challenges, most recently with adjusting programming to accommodate COVID19 restrictions, Newville has experienced “a great deal of joy” working alongside her staff as well as older adults, community people, businesses and organizations to fulfill that mission and purpose, she said.
“I appreciate the confidence people had in me to allow me to coordinate the facility and its programming for the Hopkins area older adult for the last 40 years,” she said. “It was the joy that I witnessed as people participated in activities that drove me to tackle the next programming pathway.”
Newville said she has had some “awesome” years serving the Hopkins-area older adults and has had some “amazing staff” who rode with her on this journey, including Debbie Vold, assistant coordinator; Sharon Nelson, receptionist; and Tricia Falk, administrative assistant.
“We had a very good working relationship,” said Vold, who retired in May. “She was very supportive and always guided her staff to do the best of our abilities.”
Newville’s ability to adapt to change has also been key to her longevity in the program, Vold said, explaining the interests of older adults evolve over time and the programming needs to accommodate those changes.
In addition to the supportive staff, Newville thanked the volunteers she worked with throughout her career, which she estimates were more than 1,000 people.
Reflecting on her 40 years, Newville is going to miss the “everyday bustle” about the activity center.
“No day was ever alike,” she said with different activities and people encompassing every day.
The interaction between people always amazed her, she said.
“I will miss witnessing the day-to-day caring for each other, the laughter, the exchange of people’s adventures, ideas, hopes, dreams, joys and even sorrows,” she said.
In her retirement, Newville and her husband Al plan to travel to national parks, baseball stadiums and spend beach time at Lake Charlevoix in Boyne City, Michigan.
She also has more than 40 years of photos to organize and scrapbook.
“Maybe my children will eventually get their baby book before they retire,” she said.
She also looks forward to partaking in the activity center activities, such as dancing, rug hooking, scrapbooking, yoga, fitness class and Pickleball.
Due to COVID, there isn’t a retirement send-off currently planned, though her family is hoping to do something in the spring where the community can offer their farewells.
For now, retirement wishes may be sent by mail to Hopkins Activity Center, 33 14th Ave. N., Hopkins MN 55343, or email activitycenter@hopkinsmn.com.
As far as Newville’s replacement, Lynn Anderson, executive director of the Hopkins Center for the Arts will oversee the administrative work while Beth Kivett, who previously worked at the Hopkins Pavilion, will take the lead as program coordinator, doing a combination of the work done by Newville and Vold.
