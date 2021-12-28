Levy is set to increase by 1.98%
The Hopkins City Council approved the final 2022 levy at a Dec. 6 budget meeting, set at $351,716 or 1.98% increase from 2021.
The approved amount was reduced by $269,608 from the preliminary levy that the council approved in a 4-1 vote in September. At the meeting, the council told staff to continue to look for areas to reduce the levy.
Nick Bishop, the city’s finance director, presented the information during the meeting.
The council unanimously voted to approve the final levy amount.
Breaking down the levy
The total amount of the final levy is $18.41 million.
Included is a $50,000 levy for capital projects, such as scheduled projects at the Hopkins Activity Center and the Fire Station.
The Hopkins Center for the Arts levy for $339,317 will mostly go toward continued operation of facility, as well as $60,000 to pay back a deficit owed to the general fund.
The Pavilion levy for $418,000, with the majority paying a debt service related to a 2018 upgrade and expansion project and the rest going to installing a new audio visual system and arena lighting replacement.
New in 2022 is the the Permanent Improvement levy for $110,000 to fund street lighting upgrades on Feltl Court.
The total estimated market value in Hopkins increased by 4% this year. Apartments increased by 2.2%, commercial property decreased by 1.3%, industrial increased by 4.6% and residential increased by 6.4%.
Property taxes for a median-value home of $315,000 are estimated to be $4,789, a $407 increase from 2021. The city share of that is $2,036, an increase of $182 from 2021.
In 2021, property taxes accounted for 82% of the city’s general fund. A total of 55% of the general fund’s budget goes to public safety, 18% to general government, 15% to public works and 12% to parks and recreation.
Residents expressing concerns
During the public hearing, a Golden Valley man who manages three condo units in Hopkins addressed the council on behalf of the buildings’ tenants.
“What I’ve looked at here, on what you as a city have done to us, in your tax levy proposal, you said it was a 3.949% increase. Actually, to us, to everybody in that area there, it’s actually more like an 8% increase,” he said.
He warned the council that the tenants will be the ones paying for the tax increase and asked the council to find ways to help those renters by the time the levy passes.
One resident asked the council to reduce the debt the city has and find a way to not increase the debt in the future.
A second resident was concerned about increasing property taxes. She asked what the city was going to do to increase revenues and stop further taxing homeowners because “we are gentrifying Hopkins.”
She also expressed concern for the businesses leaving the city.
Councilmember Rick Brausen responded using his own experience managing property on Main Street and told her that businesses leaving the area were “a victim of the last cycle we went through.” He added that the area was in a better position than he has ever seen it.
“What are we doing to recover? There’s new businesses coming in right now,” he said while listing several new businesses.
The council then discussed property tax relief resources and reasons for fluctuating property taxes.
Ben Goodlund, a longtime resident of Hopkins who ran for city council this year, suggested using some COVID-19 relief funding as tax relief for residents. He also voiced concerns about inflated property values.
