For most of us, 2020 was definitely a year to remember, but also one to forget as the COVID-19 pandemic altered every aspect of life
With city curfews due to unrest in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd, mask mandates, endless event cancellations, business closures and students learning from home, 2020 was anything but a normal year.
And although so much of the news coverage surrounded the impact of the pandemic, there was plenty of other news worth reporting, including these top stories of 2020.
End of an era for gas station
Sept. 3, 2020 – It was a sad day Aug. 29 as long-time customers stopped by William H. McCoy Petroleum in late August for one final fill-up and farewell on its last day of operation.
After continuing his grandfather’s 91-year legacy, owner Jim McCoy has hung up the keys to the family-owned gas station on Second Street Northeast off Blake Road in Hopkins.
McCoy, the third generation to carry on the family business, officially shut off the pumps Aug. 29 and handed the business over for future development.
“It was a very convenient blessing for me because it gives me a way out of the business,” McCoy said, after trying to find willing individuals to carry on the business.
In 1929, Jim’s grandfather, William H. McCoy, started the petroleum business in Eden Prairie.
In the late 1940s, Jim’s father, also William H. McCoy, built the Hopkins location, where Jasper Jasperson had previously operated a dairy farm.
At that time, the business specialized in delivering gas and heating oil to homes and businesses.
In 1959, the family opened a gas station in Delano on Highway 12, which they operated until 2007, when the business was sold to make way for the highway expansion.
Ten years later, the Hopkins location began selling retail petroleum and propane, while operating a fleet of delivery trucks until 2015.
In 1969, when Jim came back from serving in the Army during Vietnam, he began working for his dad, who died in 2000. That’s when Jim officially took over the business.
“There was hardly a day I didn’t enjoy going to work,” Jim said.
But at 74 years old, he’s ready to retire.
With the business being along the route of the Southwest Light Rail, McCoy has accepted an agreement with a developer. The development plans are yet to be disclosed.
Plans for new brewery in downtown Hopkins
Jan. 23, 2020 – Plans are underway to turn a 75-year-old tire shop in downtown Hopkins into a two-level brewery, complete with a roof-top deck.
Nathan Bergeland and his wife, Jillian Link, of Eden Prairie, purchased the former Firestone building at 1201 Mainstreet, which offers more than 11,000 square feet of space.
Original plans were to have the brewery open by September, but when COVID-19 hit in March, they slowed down their efforts. Instead, they are planning to open in June 2021.
Despite that the building is in a “bit of disrepair, we thought it had great bones,” said Bergeland, who has been busy demolishing the interior while he waits for a concept plan from an Ohio-based architectural firm that specializes in breweries.
The space will allow for two taprooms on two levels, a meeting room and a roof-top deck above the former vehicle bay on the east side of the building. They are also working on a speakeasy on the lower level.
As far as the design, the couple is going with an outdoor theme to coincide with the name, Bear Cave Brewing.
“What we’re really thinking to do is bring the outdoors in,” Bergeland said, with a lot of natural wood elements and lighting through atrium windows and garage doors.
They also plan to make the business dog-and bike-friendly.
“Since Hopkins is a bike-friendly city, we want to be a bike-friendly brewery, too,” and offer water stations, repair tools and bike pumps, he said.
Hopkins School Board addresses systemic racism
June 11, 2020 – The Hopkins School Board unanimously passed a resolution at the regular meeting on June 2 to address systemic racism and the death of George Floyd.
The board members reached out to see what is needed by the community, most importantly, community members most impacted by longstanding systemic racism, said Jen Bouchard, board chair. The community members expressed the need for elected leaders to speak clearly about their values and priorities, she said.
The resolution mirrored a letter from Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed on behalf of the district leadership team, Bouchard said. The board discussed the resolution’s language and updated the draft during a workshop session before bringing it to the regular meeting.
The duck whisperer of L.H. Tanglen Elementary
May 14, 2020 – The duck whisperer is a nickname Principal Jim Hebeisen of L.H. Tanglen Elementary School in Minnetonka has rightfully earned. For all seven years that he’s worked at the Hopkins Schools building, Hebeisen has successfully helped ducklings trek from the school’s courtyard to a nearby pond.
For around 10 to 15 years, ducks have nested in the courtyard of the school. As soon as he was hired, staff members told Hebeisen that, come spring, they hoped he’d be willing to help with the ducks.
A teacher whose room overlooked the courtyard would watch to see where the duck was nesting and when the ducklings were born, Hebeisen said. When that teacher retired, he took the lead, carefully watching and getting the ducklings safely out of the courtyard.
The school is built like a doughnut, so there is no door to the outside from the courtyard. The duck flies in and builds her nest. It’s perfect because no predators can get to it, he said.
Hebeisen has to time the maneuver perfectly. He can’t rush the mother duck because the ducklings need to be strong and sturdy enough to make the walk of over a block to the pond, he said. However, if he waits too long then the ducklings aren’t eating, he added.
When the duck sees Hebeisen and staff members she flies to the other side of the courtyard. They gently pick up the ducklings and this year put them into a pot, he said.
What has worked for the last few years is calmly talking to the ducklings, who are clustered closely together. This is how his nickname was coined, Hebeisen said.
He walked through the building with the pot and set it on the ground. The mother duck’s hearing is very good, he said, adding that she flew onto the roof and heard the ducklings chirping and quacking. Then she quacked, to figure out where they were.
The hardest part is that the mother thinks the people are there to hurt the ducklings, he said, adding it can be disconcerting to hear how upset she is, which scares the ducklings. But, once she has sight of them from the top of the school, her body language changes from nervous to “my nine kids are OK,” he said.
At that point, she flew down and the ducklings got in a single file line behind her. “It’s a very unique experience we get to have once a year,” he said.
MinnyRow Market offers locally sourced food and specialty products
Nov. 26, 2020 – MinnyRow Market is now open in downtown Hopkins, offering locally sourced and ethically produced food in the former Erbert & Gerberts location at 740 Mainstreet.
Owners Dana and Peter Smith are on their way to creating a community around food and providing a destination experience for their guests.
The Maple Grove couple said the former sandwich shop felt right from the very beginning and the Hopkins community has been very welcoming.
Albeit a little surreal to be finally open, “It’s very exciting,” Dana said.
During the stay-at-home order this spring, the couple had some extra downtime. Together, they decided to combine their backgrounds in customer service and food to open a small-scale co-op where they can offer customers a personal shopping experience and introduce them to local food and products made right here in Minnesota.
“We want to tell the story for each product that we have,” Dana said. “We want to connect Minnesotans with local Minnesota food.”
What shoppers will find at Minny Row will be a curated selection of products that rotates based on demand and what the Hopkins market is asking for, Peter explained, adding that they are welcome to new vendor ideas.
They will offer fresh bakery and produce, locally sourced meats and cheeses, as well as an assortment of frozen foods such as pizzas and ice cream.
MinnyRow will also offer fresh deli sandwiches, soups and salads to take on the go, and locally sourced beverages.
