Hopkins Police are investigating the death of an adult male that took place Sunday evening at the Knollwood Towers East Apartments, 320 Blake Road North. As of press time, no arrests were made though police were working on active leads.
Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.
Officers responded to a shooting at 7:42 p.m. Oct. 17 and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male died at the scene, and the police department is investigating the incident as a homicide.
Information known to the police department shows this to be an isolated incident.
This is an active investigation and no further details were available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.