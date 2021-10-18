Hopkins Police are investigating the death of an adult male that took place Sunday evening at the Knollwood Towers East Apartments, 320 Blake Road North. As of press time, no arrests were made though police were working on active leads.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Officers responded to a shooting at 7:42 p.m. Oct. 17 and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male died at the scene, and the police department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Information known to the police department shows this to be an isolated incident.

This is an active investigation and no further details were available.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka.

