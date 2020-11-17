As with most things this year, COVID-19 has shifted the way community events take shape and Holiday in Hopkins is no exception.
Rather than canceling the event, members of the Hopkins Business & Civic Association and JCI Hopkins decided to reinvent the annual community event, focusing on supporting small businesses that have been particularly impacted this year.
“We wanted to do something because we know so many businesses are struggling right now,” said Laura Herman, coordinator for the Hopkins Business & Civic Association.
Typically a one-day event featuring Santa and sleigh rides, this year’s Holiday in Hopkins will be spread over two weeks allowing people to shop at their convenience and not worry about crowds, Herman explained.
The two-week event will kick off on Small Business Saturday with the winter market 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
Instead of the Hopkins Activity Center, this year’s market will be outdoors, weather permitting, at the summer farmers market location, 16 Ninth Ave. S.
Shoppers can explore the vendors offering a variety of items geared toward holiday and gift-giving.
Some of the vendors include Bee Happy Honey, InStitches Collective, Tijerina Global Spices, Blue Sky Pottery, Smith Farms and HATZ by Abby.
Author Kevin Kunkel will sell his children’s book, “The World We Choose,” which tells the positive story of humans on earth, and empowers children to see the good all around them.
ARTrageous Adventures, a Minneapolis-based full-service art studio that offers programs for all ages, will sell art kits.
Local businesses are also encouraged to spread holiday cheer through a holiday display contest, sharing with the community what the holiday means to them, explained Herman.
Locations with displays will be included on a map, and customers will be encouraged to visit, take photos, and/or tag the business when they post on social media.
Shoppers are also encouraged to fill up a holiday passport, in which they will receive a stamp for each business they visit for a chance to enter a drawing for prizes, Herman explained.
There will also be warming huts for shoppers to take a break from the cold.
Four huts will be located at Clock Tower Plaza and three huts will be outside the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
Herman explained that these huts are meant to be shared with members of your shopping group, rather than a public gathering place.
While this year’s event will look different than in the past, Herman hopes the community will come out and support local businesses this holiday season.
“If we should support anyone right now it should be our local businesses,” Herman said. “Our local business owners have so much heart and care about the community as a whole.”
