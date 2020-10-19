Hennepin County Board of Commissioner District 6 candidates Chris LaTondresse of Hopkins and Dario Anselmo of Edina discussed key issues facing the county during a virtual League of Women Voters forum.
This is a portion of the questions asked by the forum’s moderator Peggy Kvam of the LWV chapter for Hopkins, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
As a county commissioner, you will have to address budget shortfalls, unexpected budget needs economic crises and the need for tax increases or budget tightening. What experience do you have with these situations?
Anselmo highlighted his background in running a business, as well as serving on the House of Representative’s Education Finance Committee.
“You’ve got to add up what’s important and you sometimes have to make those tough choices as to what to cut out,” he said, while noting there are certain safety nets that should be kept.
As vice chair of the Hopkins School Board, LaTondresse said he’s had to make these “tough budget decisions, not just in the context of public school finance, but in the context of a pandemic.”
“We’re not going to be in a position to tax our way out of this,” he said, noting that each 1% increase in property taxes, generates only $8 million in new revenues for the county.
“So, it’s not just about making tough choices, we got to be able to seek new partnerships and also get creative,” LaTondresse said.
Data suggests that 25% of adults in the US live with a diagnosable mental illness. As a Hennepin County Commissioner, how would you address decreasing the stigma, as well as increasing awareness, funding and programs for children and adults experiencing mental illness?
Having a father who was diagnosed bipolar, Anselmo shared how he grew up witnessing that stigma inspiring him to start a campaign for awareness and acceptance on a private, nonprofit level.
“Prevention is the key,” especially among youth, he said, and it’s going to take being proactive, and partnering with schools and businesses.
LaTondresse said he has seen first-hand the impacts of this pandemic on the mental health of students.
“That’s why the future of government - whether we’re talking about public safety, or we’re talking about our schools, or we’re talking about our healthcare systems - is about realizing that mental health is a core component of this,” he said, adding the county has an opportunity to embed social workers and mental health professionals alongside our public safety officials.
As Hennepin County Commissioner, how would you work to assure that the diverse voices of all residents are included in how you govern?
“As leaders in Minnesota, we see some of the worst disparities in the nation on issues like health care, education, housing and criminal justice,” said LaTondresse, adding systemic racism is real. “We can’t simply continue business as usual and expect different results.”
As a member of the school board, “I can tell you, we are looking at every single policy in our school district through the lens of inclusion,” he said, adding it’s important include voices of those most impacted by the decisions made.
Anselmo said he looks forward to participating in the county’s race and equity committee and is “hopeful to see what comes out of that.”
“I’m glad that Hennepin County has been leading in that way. And I think that we will want to participate in and find more ways we can make a difference and include more people,” he said, adding that this includes making sure those voices are being heard and that the needed reforms are done in the public safety systems.
As a Hennepin County Commissioner, what are your ideas for increasing affordable housing?
LaTondresse highlighted three principals, starting with prevention being the key and referenced a national pilot he helped introduce at Hopkins Schools in an effort to reduce youth homelessness by matching families with the resources needed.
LaTondresse said it’s smarter to make those investments in affordable housing since crisis is more expensive.
“Thirdly, housing instability doesn’t only harm those who are insecure, it hurts all of us,” and hurts our ability to economically recover, he said.
“So these investments we make, even if you’re not housing insecure, you should care about how we handle these issues moving forward,” he concluded.
Anselmo said he’s looked at what California is doing to address homelessness, including the use of modular living units that would “quickly take care of people so they can have some humanity and some dignity as they transition.”
People who are homeless should not be institutionalized, and investments should be made at the county level to ensure the “wraparound services” that are there.
“We have to lead, we have to act and having tent villages pop up in our public parks is not an acceptable solution for anyone,” he said.
Climate change is one of the biggest issues being discussed globally. What are your thoughts on climate change and what could you do to address it in Hennepin County?
“Climate change is very real. It’s a clear and present danger,” said Anselmo, adding it’s important to lead by example, which he has done by installing solar panels on his home.
“Hennepin County does a lot in sustainability,” he said, adding that he looks forward to being apart of those programs and planning.
In terms of climate change policy, Anselmo said “we need to make sure the state and the federal government gets there to take those actions that are needed.”
LaTondresse said local governments have an opportunity to lead the way on climate change. He gave the examples of harnessing the full potential of Southwest Light Rail and fully electrifying the publicly owned vehicle fleet.
“We need to help Minnesotans imagine a future where more of our vehicles are powered by homegrown energy like solar and wind and more of our total miles traveled include walking, biking, and transit,” he said.
