“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” runs through Dec. 27 

Be whisked away to Christmas Town when watching Stages Theatre Company’s latest holiday show, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.”

Hermey, played by Matt Ouren, and Rudolph, played by Athan Fischer, in Stages Theatre Company’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.”
Rudolph, Yukon Cornelius and Hermey hide from the mighty Bumble in Stages Theatre Company’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.”
Vivian Nielsen, bottom right elf, plays an aviator elf and an ensemble cast member in Stages Theatre Company’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.”

