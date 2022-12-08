“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” runs through Dec. 27
Be whisked away to Christmas Town when watching Stages Theatre Company’s latest holiday show, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.”
Follow the story of Rudolph, a reindeer with a glowing red nose, as he traverses across the North Pole with fellow misfit friends Hermey the elf and Yukon Cornelius in search of a place to belong. For those who have seen the classic TV show, Director Sandy Boren-Barrett stays true to the original story, with creativity shown in the nuances offered by the performances and songs unheard in the original special, including “When Santa Claus Gets Your Letter” and “Fame and Fortune.”
“The intergenerationality of this piece of theater is what makes it beloved, but I think parents love the messaging that it’s okay to be different and the reality is, nobody changes in this but they become accepted for who they really want to be and (what) they want to do,” Boren-Barrett said. “The people changed aren’t the misfits. The people change and accept the misfits for who they are. I think that’s a message that parents, teachers, all want their audiences and kids to hear, over and over and over and over again.”
In Boren-Barrett’s eyes, Rudolph is a show that anyone can enjoy, from grandparents to the young children.
“It has color and light and history and magical moments that is, in essence, what you want to share with your family over the holidays and I’m really proud of it. I’m proud of these guys,” she said. “They are the ones that are making the magic, really. Once it opens, it’s their show.”
This is the third run of “Rudolph” for Stages, with the last two runs in 2014 and 2016. Some of the performers, including Stages Education Coordinator Matt Ouren from St. Louis Park, have returned for each and every show.
The adult actors at Stages are hired as both performers and mentors for the younger performers, Ouren said.
“It’s a learning process. We always call ourselves a learning theater, a teaching theater if you will, not just for pure entertainment but for teaching the next generation,” he said.
This is Ouren’s 30th performance with the theater company, portraying aspiring dentist Hermey in this show.
“Hermey is a misfit,” Orens said. “He doesn’t fit in. He knows what he wants to do but he hasn’t quite figured out how to do that in a place that’s never seen something different.
“I think, finally, he just gets fed up with it and decides to go on his own, not knowing what will become of him. He takes a risk and it doesn’t go well at first, but then he finds a friend and realizes they can help each other and they find a whole island of toys they can help. He finds more of his adoptive family and helps lead to the change in how Christmas Town sees differences.”
Ouren hopes the audience gets joy out of the performance and a chance to get away from “the hustle and bustle of everything” and share time with family.
“We have so many events with family, which tend to be a little stressful, and this is hopefully one of those ones that you can come, sit back, let us on stage handle the hard work and entertain. (“Rudolph” is) the age-old story of ‘it’s okay to be different.’ It should be celebrated, it shouldn’t be stigmatized.”
St. Louis Park eighth-grader Vivian Nielsen has returned to the Stages’ Theatre stage as both the aviator elf and an ensemble cast member. She felt the Stages’ production of Rudolph stands out because the actors like what they’re doing and make it a fun environment for everyone.
“I think (the audience) should take away that it’s okay to have differences and do what you want to do sometimes, and they should just be happy watching the classic story of Rudolph,” Nielsen said.
Both Nielsen’s and Ouren’s favorite part of the show is when the cast sings “Fame and Fortune” due to how fun and upbeat it is.
“It’s so much fun working with the actors who play Rudolph and Yukon, trying to fit on that iceberg. Dancing on that iceberg, it looks funny but the first couple of times, it was actually a little dangerous. Because, you know, you’re still figuring it out and what can actually work. Now we’ve got it down to a science to make it look more, hopefully, that it’s treacherous while being really, really safe,” Ouren said with a laugh.
The all ages, 70-minute show runs through Dec. 27. Tickets can be purchased at stagestheatre.org/rudolph/.
Masks are encouraged but optional, except for Saturday performances when masks will be required.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.