ResourceWest in Hopkins is among 13 organizations assisting Metro Transit by garnering feedback from area residents and transit users in hopes of determining how to better meet their needs in the future.
It’s part of Network Next, a planning process to develop the vision for Metro Transit’s bus network of 2040.
The process will focus on the expansion and improvement of the local and express bus networks and future arterial bus rapid transit corridors over the next 20 years, according to Karyssa Jackson, community outreach and engagement coordinator for Metro Transit.
“We plan to identify the improvements we’d like to make and the resources required to implement them over the coming years,” she said. “We exist to serve our riders and this program gives us the opportunity to have community-led sessions that will help identify what’s most important to our riders as we continually work to improve our service.”
Partnerships with community organizations, including ResourceWest, broaden the reach of Metro Transit’s engagement and ensure diverse voices influence the Network Next plan, Jackson explained.
“Community leaders like ResourceWest know their community members best and having strong partnerships help deepen and enrich our relationships with our riders,” she said.
Helping facilitate those conversations was Tarrah Palm, executive director of ResourceWest, a nonprofit that has been serving the boundaries within the Hopkins and Minnetonka school districts for nearly 27 years.
“When the opportunity came up, I felt like there was an obvious connection with ResourceWest because we do so much transportation work, we already have these built relationships with people,” she said. This includes providing resources related to car repairs and reduced fare bus cards through its transportation assistance program, which provides $1 rides.
As part of a grant-funded program, ResourceWest garnered feedback over the phone from its 18 TAP participants and hosted two sessions at Minnetonka Heights, a subsidized housing community off County Road 101, and South Shore Park Apartments in Excelsior, which offers subsidized housing for seniors and people with disabilities.
It was a great turnout, with meaningful conversations, Palm said, noting there was a total of 50 participants sharing their viewpoints.
From the sessions, they garnered feedback from frequent riders to those who are currently under-served by Metro Transit. Minnetonka Heights residents are currently aren’t on a bus route, as the County Road 101 route was canceled in August.
“The farther you go out, the least transportation you have,” Palm said, adding this creates an “interesting dynamic” in that the transportation market needs to support the housing market and vice versa.
“Depending on the day and depending on the week, you can find housing cheaper in Excelsior right now than you can in Hopkins,” Palm said.
They worked on two Network Next exercises, all of which garnered varying opinions.
For example, in one exercise, participants were asked about the directness of route – would riders rather Metro Transit provide slower and less direct service with shorter walks to stops or provide faster, more direct service with longer walks to stops. The majority of participants chose less direct service with shorter walks to stops.
“I think it’s really easy to have an assumption that everybody thinks the same way as you do,” she said. “In some of these things, the answer is not obvious because everyone wants something different.”
While Palm wants to remain a neutral voice in this conversation, she would like to see service extended to areas like Minnetonka Heights, she said.
“I hope that some of this stirs up some energy to do at least do something that says, ‘I hear you and I see you and you’re important,’” Palm said.
What’s next for Network Next?
The next step is to incorporate the feedback into the Network Next Guiding Framework, which will direct the development of specific improvements and measures to evaluate and prioritize them. This document is planned to be available for public comment in early 2020.
“To create a vision that outlines the future bus service of an entire region is a slow and deliberate process – we want to get it right and ensure that it meets the needs of our communities,” Jackson said.
Once finalized, Metro Transit will use it to develop the draft local and express bus network improvements, which will be shared with the public for review and comment in mid-2020. The final plan is targeted for consideration and adoption by the Met Council in 2021.
The implementation of the identified improvements will depend on if and when additional funding for transit becomes available and would take place over time after the adoption of the plan, according to Jackson.
