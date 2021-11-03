Each grade level aims to have one field trip or learning experience each month
Glen Lake Go!, a new program for Glen Lake Elementary students, hopes to provide students with about 10 unique experiences and field trips throughout the school year.
The program is funded by Glen Lake Elementary’s PTO and a $4,350 Hopkins Education Foundation grant that was awarded to the school last spring. According to Glen Lake Principal Jeff Radel, the grant was originally intended to help fund experiences like off-campus field trips. However, the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to field trips and the funding instead went toward the bus and for wrapping it in graphics.
Glen Lake students helped brainstorm the wrap design for the bright blue 14-passenger bus.
“I’m passionate about rethinking the role of the principal,” Radel said. “I don’t want to be the one that just sits in the office and waits for things to come to me. I’ve always had a passion about being in the classrooms as much as I possibly can and when this idea came forward, I said ‘if I’m going to make this idea happen, what can I do to best make this idea a reality?’”
He answered that by pursuing a bus driving license to drive the bus himself.
“When you think of the cost of a field trip, it’s not the actual vehicle that we’re paying for. We’re paying for the driver and drivers, and as we know, there’s a bus driving shortage,” he said. Radel began training over the summer and his final test was this past weekend.
The Glen Lake Go! program uses an experiential learning philosophy, also known as place-based education, to immerse students in local cultures, landscapes and opportunities as a foundation for studying subjects across the curriculum. The program ties into the district’s Vision 2031 philosophy, which was created with the core belief that every student deserves a brilliant future.
“When you’re in the classroom, there’s great learning and there’s standards and there’s a curriculum we need to make sure students receive,” Radel said. “At the same time, a lot of that can be siloed and students can’t really see the application. So if we can get them outside, into the world, into these experiences and say ‘this is how your learning in the classroom is going to be seen by the real world,’ I think kids are just automatically drawn to that.”
Field trips are divided into four categories: standards/curriculums; experiences; career and business partnerships; and community involvement. So far, the bus has taken field trips to Glen Lake Golf Course for a physical education class and a “Welcome to Glen Lake Night” for incoming kindergarteners.
Heidi Droegemueller, the mother of sixth grader Henry who participated in the field trip to Glen Lake Golf Course, said they wouldn’t be taking face-to-face, in-person educational experiences for granted anymore after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Henry was super excited about it. He loves to golf and he doesn’t get to golf with friends too often because his friends don’t have an opportunity or have had access to golf, ” she said, adding that she had originally assumed the students would be golfing on school grounds.
William Barringer, a Hopkins physical education teacher, was a part of the golf course field trip. The trip was part of an elective physical education course given to fifth and sixth graders interested in golf. The students were able to register for the electives they wanted, with some of the other options including a ceramics class or a class that teaches dances from around the world.
“To be able to go to the golf course and be at the driving range and hit real golf balls when on our Glen Lake campus, we just had plastic ones, it was a big deal for them,” he said. “It was the first time a lot of them had hit a real golf ball.”
According to Radel, the goal is for teachers at Glen Lake to eventually also get bus driving licenses if they were interested. Barringer said he would be.
Radel drove both Barringer and the students to the golf course.
“I thought it increased the experience,” Barringer said. “It was so cool to have our principal driving the bus. And then once he got there, he got to pop out and hit a couple golf balls and show off for the kids, too. It made it even better.”
