Senior captain Erin Brousseau picks up fifth goal for game-winner against Mahtomedi
Hopkins/Park sophomore Sophia Hoffman scored twice during the opening eight minutes of the second period before standout Erin Brousseau finished off the win with an overtime goal in a 3-2 victory over Mahtomedi Saturday.
The win helps the Royals improve to 4-1 and return to the winning column after a 5-1 loss at Dodge County Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Hoffman scored her first varsity goal Tuesday and extended her scoring streak to two games on Saturday.
Mahtomedi peppered Royals goaltender Leah Bosch in the opening period by a 15-4 margin but from the second period on the Zephyrs played a more equal 19-18 shots advantage. She went on to make 34 saves for the win.
The slow start quickly turned around in the second period where the message from coach Ryan St. Martin going into the third period to sustain the confident play in the third period. “We talked about not falling apart like we did in the third period against Dodge County earlier in the week but I think we actually had the upper hand of play in overtime,” he said as each team had three shots on goal in the extra session.
Going into overtime, St. Martin reminded the team of what transpired in a 2-1 OT win at New Prague two weeks earlier. Erin Brousseau scored in the final minutes of regulation before Carmen Hoschka scored the winner 2:11 into overtime.
“I felt we did some really nice things in the third period Saturday, we had great effort out there,” St. Martin said. “I think the experience from the New Prague win helped boost our confidence.”
Part of that turnaround in play from the opening period stems from the defense jump-starting the counter-attack by blocking shots or intercepting passes.
“Megan Stoldorf and Abby Meyer made some key blocks down the stretch after helping us build up some momentum in the second and third periods with their defensive play.
Brousseau ended Saturday’s game on a breakaway for her team-high fifth goal and ninth point of the season, after being stopped on a breakaway in the opening period. She shares the team lead for assists with linemate Charlotte Rich at four apiece. Both collected assists on Hoffman’s goal.
Hoffman and Brousseau spent last season together on the same line while Rich joined the line after being a defenseman last season.
St. Martin said the team has two lines clicking with Brousseau, Rich and Hoffman along with Meghan O’Reilly, Hoschka and Avery Shaw helping keep the pressure on defenses. “It’s been nice to get those contributions,” he said.
Facing Princeton twice in the opening three games of the season wasn’t entirely by design but scheduling issues made it a reality. St. Martin said the team learned a lot from the two matchups including the dividends that come about from putting a lot of shots on net. “We had a higher net volume of shots and as a result we have more confidence to create more scoring chances.”
The Royals continue the season Friday, Feb. 5 against Holy Angels at 8 p.m. at Minnetonka Ice Arena. The Royals make a quick turnaround to travel to Bloomington Ice Garden to face Jefferson at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.