Benilde-St. Margaret’s captured its third consecutive Metro West Conference girls hockey title with one week left in the regular season.
The ninth win in a row also completed a three-game season sweep of Chaska/Chanhassen, as the two teams first met at the Eden Prairie Mid-Winter Meltdown Dec. 27. BSM (18-7) won 2-1 to start the streak the day after Minnetonka slipped away with a 4-3 win.
The first conference meeting came in Chaska with the No. 7 ranked Red Knights emerging with a 7-1 win Jan. 7 before the final game played in St. Louis Park =Jan. 25.
BSM scored once in each period to clinch the 3-1 win on senior day as Maya Jones, Emma Hoen and Mary Zavoral each scored. Lucy Hanson added two assists and senior goalie Rose Beeman made 20 saves.
Sophomore Mary Zavoral leads the team with 23 points and is one of four skaters with at least 20 points for an attack that spreads the wealth around.
As for remaining on top of the conference, Zavoral said the third title is a big goal, but more remain.
“Three in a row is kinda huge for us. To come up from the bottom and climb up is fun to accomplish,” Zavoral said after a Jan. 28 win against Jefferson. “We have this mindset to trust the process and buy into the system. Not getting selfish in these close games and pass the puck to our teammates and stay strong to play our game – we score off people’s rebounds and we work well together.”
Junior defenseman Anna Podein is a Vermont commit who remembers a seven-win freshman campaign. “It was really rough but since then we have worked really hard and now the team is junior- and senior-heavy so we have handled the adversity and a lot of tests,” she said.
A busy final week wrapped up Saturday with a four-goal outburst in the final five minutes of regulation for a 4-3 win over visiting Hill-Murray.
Junior Lucy Hanson had a natural hat trick with goals at 12:07, 13:33 and 14:15 to pull even before Hanson and Podein set up Zavoral’s game-winner with 49 seconds in regulation.
The Red Knights defense was stout, limiting the opposition to one goal or less during the 10-game winning streak before giving up seven goals combined against Eden Prairie and Hill-Murray.
“More than anything we are just trying to make sure we are doing all of the little things right and buying into the process that we’ve been preaching for the last two-three years now and the girls have been doing a great job, they’ve been getting rewarded for it,” Red Knights coach Shjon Podein said. He was looking forward to the final two regular-season games against potent programs.
Final push
The winning streak continued Tuesday with another solid victory this time at Bloomington Jefferson by a 3-1 final score.
Zavoral and Olivia Haag scored 2:03 apart late in the second period to open the game up.
Jefferson’s Abby Longhenry came through with a nifty individual effort to put the home team on the scoreboard. She intercepted the puck inside the blue line, cut across the slot while shielding the puck from the BSM defenseman before a flick to the forehand and a wrist shot into the roof of the goal coming with 1:13 left in the wild second period.
Jefferson was outshot 18-2 in the period and 39-9 for the game.
Haag provided some insurance with a late goal in the third period for her second goal of the game to help the visitors pick up a 10th straight win.
The streak came to an end with a 4-1 loss at Eden Prairie Jan. 30. The potent Eagles built a 4-0 lead going into the third period before Sophie Melsness broke up the shutout bid scoring with 31 seconds on the clock. Hoen’s 12th assist of the season gave her four straight games with a point as she enters sections with 20 points.
Podein said the team has a lot to learn from and improve on to make a deep run in sections, “But teams know us pretty well by now,” he said. “We have some pretty good speed and give a very good effort every night and that’s what we take a lot of pride in.”
The effort and buy-in from the group is something the coaching staff is appreciative of.
“It showed from the success they had as a group and they’ve played for each other and I think that’s made a big difference this season,” Podein said, with most of the roster playing at least two varsity seasons together, if not three. “The success didn’t come overnight and the girls really stuck to it to buy-in.”
Anna Podein said they consciously wanted to face tough non-conference opponents leading into sections. “We like to push ourselves to know what is out there,” she said after outshooting Blake in a 1-0 loss earlier this season. They also lost to Edina 4-0 in December but the team has learned from what was a closer game than the final score indicated. “We don’t doubt that we can play with anybody in the state right now.”
Section 6AA
Benilde-St. Margaret’s will host Cretin-Derham Hall at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 as the No. 5 seeded Raiders visit No. 4 BSM with Edina awaiting the winner.
No. 6 Osseo/Park Center is at No. 3 Wayzata at 7 p.m. in Plymouth and No. 7 Hopkins/St. Louis Park travels to No. 2 Blake at 2 p.m. for Saturday’s quarterfinal games.
Semifinals and finals are set for Parade Ice Garden. Edina hosts the BSM/CDH winner at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 with the other semifinal to follow at 7:30 p.m. The final will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.