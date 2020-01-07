Both Hopkins and St. Louis Park took part in Park Center’s Holiday Showcase girls basketball tournament Dec. 27-28.
Hopkins, the top-ranked team in Class 4A won both games and added a 78-57 win over Aquinas on Jan. 3 to improve to 12-0 on the season.
The Royals led 52-32 at the half which set the tone for the first win in the first game of the new year. KK Adams and Taylor Woodson guided the offense with 24 and 22 points, respectively. Senior Paige Bueckers finished with nine points, as did Alayna Contreras.
Hopkins ended 2019 with a pair of wins at the Holiday Showcase hosted by Park Center High School Dec. 27-28.
The Royals opened with an 89-70 win over Chaska before handing the hosts a 97-79 defeat the next night.
Against Chaska, the Royals ran out to a 49-29 halftime lead which stood over the second half as Bueckers had a game-high 28 points. Maya Nnaji added 20 points while Contreras, Woodson and Sunaja Agara each poured in 11 points.
Hopkins earned a 97-79 win over Park Center the next night highlighted by 30 points from Bueckers, 21 points from Woodson and 19 points from Nnaji. The Royals broke out with a 54-42 halftime lead but Park Center’s Adalia McKenzie scored a game-high 42 points.
Park keeps it close
The Orioles were 2-10 after losing the Metro West Conference opener at Robbinsdale Cooper 69-62, Jan. 3.
The Hawks led 36-23 at the half and despite a 39-33 second-half, Park couldn’t complete the comeback, despite 22 points from Kendall Coley and 20 points from Raegan Alexander. Cooper’s Andrea Tribble had a game-high 30 points and Autumn Johnson finished with 14 points to hand the Orioles their fourth consecutive loss.
Park dropped both games at the Holiday Showcase starting with a 75-61 loss to Lakeville North on Dec. 27.
The Orioles led 38-34 at the break but Lakeville North (5-6) went on a 41-23 second-half run for the win. Shayla Miller led Park with 19 points followed by 15 points from Alexander and 11 points from Coley.
Once again, Park was within striking distance at the end the next night but Eden Prairie had other plans in a 68-66 loss.
Alexander had a game-high 24 points while Jordyn Turek added 16 points. Miller and Coley were limited to seven and six points, respectively.
Park has a set of three conference games between Jan. 7-14 including at Chanhassen Friday before hosting Jefferson on Jan. 14. Both games begin at 7 p.m. before the Orioles travel to Milwaukee (Wisconsin) Rufus King High School on Saturday, Jan. 18.
