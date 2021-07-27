A new shop has come to downtown Hopkins selling luxury home furnishings and decor.
The Gilded Gypsy opened its doors on July 16 during the Raspberry Festival and owner Kathy Holschuh is feeling right at home.
The professional interior designer is excited to be a part of the community where she grew up, having graduated from Hopkins High School in 1973.
“We are from Hopkins and my grandparents on both sides were from Hopkins,” she said.
“My mom (Lois) used to pick raspberries,” she said, reflecting on the town’s history. And her late father, Mike Kelly played basketball and football for Hopkins High and later became a real estate agent in town.
Holschuh moved from a warehouse in Eden Prairie to a storefront on Ninth Avenue, just a half a block off Mainstreet.
Along with being closer to her Hopkins home, Holschuh was also looking forward to joining the thriving Hopkins business.
“I’m just excited to be someplace where there’s foot traffic,” she said, a stark contrast from her previous warehouse district.
Holschuh’s 40 years of interior design experience began at the Minneapolis College of Art and later she began flipping homes with her late husband, Skip, and staging homes for real estate agents throughout the Twin Cities.
When she’s not remodeling or staging homes, Holschuh spends her time scouting for solid furniture, oftentimes name brands, that she can then turn into custom one-of-a-kind pieces that will be enjoyed for years to come.
As an interior designer, she loves the “before and after” of a room or furniture piece when it gets that new face-lift, she said.
Some of what she finds is new, while others are from antique stores, estate sales or individuals selling items online.
One of the items in her store is a refurbished French provincial entry bench she found on Facebook Marketplace. It was originally brown with a woven rush seat, which she removed and reupholstered. She then repainted the bench white for an updated look with more modern appeal.
“I just redid the whole piece and made it a little fresh,” she said.
When it comes to designs, Holschuh likes a mixture of contemporary, traditional and farmhouse.
“I like it that it’s mixed up ... that it’s a little eclectic because I think that’s what makes a house interesting,” she said. “The mix makes it your own.”
The store also offers a variety of home accessories and paintings. Holschuh said she likes to find unique artwork and prints and have them re-framed at Your Art’s Desire in Minnetonka, in support of other local artists as well.
Holschuh also offers design services, including custom refurbishing and painting.
“So a lot of people bring their furniture to me,” she said.
When it comes to the name, Gilded Gypsy, Holschuh said it fittingly described her nomadic life after her husband, Skip died 17 years ago.
After he passed away, she and her five kids actually moved into homes she was staging.
“So I moved into houses with the kids and staged them and then when they sold, I moved onto the next house for the Realtors that I’m still working with after all these years,” she said.
Her daughter, Tori, also helps with the shop.
“I‘m really glad to be here and I’m glad to be open,” she said, noting it took her six weeks and a bit of remodeling the shop before opening day.
The Gilded Gypsy is located at 7 - Ninth Avenue North in Hopkins, and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information on the shop or the grand opening planned for September, visit the website: agildedgypsy.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
