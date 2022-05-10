A variety of events planned to celebrate the month of May.
At the latest Hopkins City Council meeting, officials proclaimed May as National Bike month and they’re looking to residents to help celebrate the month.
To encourage residents to get out and participate, the city has planned a variety of activities that all involve biking.
The list of activities includes:
• Bike Scavenger Hunt from May 1-31.
• Hopkins Activity Center Senior Bike Club Talk & Ride from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4 at Maetzold Field.
• Garden Kick-Off Event from 9-11 a.m. on May 14 at Valley Park Community Gardens, including $10 bike helmet sales.
• Bike to Work Day Energizer Stations from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on May 20 in Minnetonka at the LRT Trail/Williston Overflow Lot and in Hopkins at Maetzold Park Trail.
• Hopkins Police Department Summer Safety Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 21 at Hopkins City Hall with free bike tune-ups, bike safety demos by Hopkins Police Department bike patrol and $10 helmet sales.
“I do want to say an appreciation to Hopkins and the focus on bikeability and walkability. Bike month is a really big thing and the number of events is really outstanding,” said Chris Nelson from Access Hopkins, a nonprofit that believes abundant biking and walking contributes to a healthy environment, a strong economy and most importantly, happy people.
Mayor Patrick Hanlon said the city really stands out in its bikeability.
“It’s one of the reasons I wanted to move here. The walkability, the bikeability of the city, so I’m really excited to have a month dedicated to this and a bunch of activities that really highlight the bikeability of this community,” he said.
Councilmember Brian Hunke began by issuing the proclamation and read it aloud to the rest of the council.
“I, Patrick Hanlon, Mayor of the City of Hopkins in the State of Minnesota, along with my fellow councilmembers, recognize, adopt and proclaim this proclamation to support the many benefits of bicycling as a form of transportation and recreation in Hopkins, Minnesota and to encourage others to join in this special observance,” Hanlon said to conclude the proclamation.
