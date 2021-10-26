Partnership between ICA Food Shelf and Hopkins schools hopes to provide consistent, convenient food options
Gatewood Elementary welcomed community members inside the new ICA Market and Resource Center last week, which aims to provide students with convenient healthy food options throughout the year.
“One of the things I’m interested in, knowing that we will be coming in from a pandemic, was to be able to address the needs of all of our families and be a true community school,” Gatewood Principal George Nolan said. “With the work of working with our mental health team, we identified some areas that we wanted to address like food insecurities, creating a community school and then addressing the social emotional needs of our scholars coming from a pandemic.”
With these goals in mind, Gatewood partnered with Cigna Foundation, which provides charitable grants for nonprofit organizations, and ICA Food Shelf, a local social services agency assisting families. A $165,000 grant from Cigna was written to include partnerships with ICA Food Shelf to create the resource center, Mindful Schools to provide professional development to teachers, and Dirt Group to provide mental health services to students with an onsite therapist.
“A big part of a community school is having access to food,” said Chris King, one of Gatewood’s school counselors and a site lead for the resource center. “We do have a pretty high level of food insecurity in our building amongst our families.”
Many families at Gatewood live in a food desert, he added, which limits their access to affordable and nutritious food.
“Not everybody thinks of Minnesota as a place where children struggle with poverty or lacking food in their homes,” said Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed, the Hopkins school district superintendent.
Each section of the resource center is labeled in four languages and is stocked with a variety of healthy food choices, including dairy-free, gluten-free and culturally-sensitive foods available by request. Other available resources include toilet paper and feminine hygiene products. They plan to offer pet food and cleaning products in the future.
Dominique Pierre-Toussaint, the community relations manager for ICA and former Hopkins School district community engagement manager for 20 years, said it’s important that the community knows that ICA is more than just a food shelf.
“We provide the whole wrap-around services for the whole entire family,” Pierre-Toussaint said. “And I believe that families need to know that now, so they can be aware of where to come to when they’re in need of services.”
The resource center is a part of a pilot program that may be extended into other schools in the future.
“I think this is wonderful. I hope it does expand. I hope it’s not just the Hopkins school district, but it’s the other school districts in the cities,” said Brad Wiersum, the mayor of Minnetonka. “We have residents who have needs and whatever we can do to make the resources more readily available to our residents who need them is very much in the city’s best interest and we support it strongly.”
The ICA Market and Resource Center official opens Oct. 27 and is open Wednesdays and Fridays before and after school. Families interested in accessing the resource center can reach out to a site lead to fill out a form and make an appointment to visit the food shelf.
