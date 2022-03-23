Owner Pamela Brettingen is retiring
It’s a bittersweet retirement for Pamela Brettingen, the sole owner of Garden Party Gallery, Occasional a mainstay along Mainstreet in Hopkins.
While she’ll miss her customers and the store she’s poured her heart and soul into, she’s looking forward to pursuing her other hobbies and moving on in retirement.
“I want to be able to say yes more to people. To family, to friends that need help, volunteering. I’ve got other hobbies that I want to start and learn more about,” she said, adding that the store isn’t closing for any negative reasons but instead for happy ones.
The store has been located at its memorable Mainstreet location for nearly ten years, drawing in both customers looking for rustic, refurbished goods and others interested in looking around at everything the store has to offer.
Brettingen pondered the idea of closing for a few years, but began to seriously consider it in January. While the Garden Party Gallery, Occasional doesn’t have an official closing date, she’s hoping to be ready to close by the beginning of June at the latest.
The idea to create Garden Party Gallery, Occasional came to Brettingen while she was in her 50s and was looking to find a new purpose now that her children were growing up. While helping out at a vacation bible school, she discovered some new talents in painting and building. When she told her family and friends about the store idea, they were all very supportive.
“I said, ‘okay now, just for the record... you’re not saying that just because you love me.’ It’s not going to be like American Idol where some poor soul gets up and just embarrasses themselves and they ask them why they’re here and it’s because, ‘oh, it’s because my family said I was so awesome and that I should try out.’ I don’t want to be that,” Brettingen said.
While she is a Golden Valley resident, Brettingen said Hopkins was an obvious location choice because of how close it was to her and the quaintness of the downtown. She thought the community would benefit from a store that fit in with Hopkins’ ‘antique vibe’ but wasn’t an antique store. She described Garden Party Gallery, Occasional as “not your mother’s antique store.”
To fill the story with repurposed goods, she gathered works by herself and added items from other vendors, Brettingen went to traditional places like flea markets and estate sales to get items for the store and even received things from other people. But she also picked up items off the road and even dumpster dived.
“I’ve done it all, sister. I grew up on a farm, so I’m not afraid of hard work and I’m not afraid to get dirty. In fact, I enjoy it. I enjoy both of them,” she said.
According to Brettingen, the store is filled with home, garden, furniture and decor that have a vintage and repurposed look. However, for her, the store is so much more than just the items it holds.
“I have people who come in just to soothe their soul. They come in, you can visibly see some people, you can watch them physically change. Their shoulders relax and they just come in for some rejuvenation for their soul. Honestly, and I’ve loved that about it,” she said.
People have always been welcome to come in and look through the store, customers or not. She’ll visit and chat with anyone who comes in, she said. Since customers have found out she’s closing, they’ve come by to show their support, talk about how they’ve enjoyed coming in over the years or congratulate Brettingen on her retirement.
“I’ve been very blessed with the most wonderful following ever. People have been so supportive through the years and I’ve just really appreciated their support and their friendship and patronage,” she said.
For Brettingen, the most memorable parts of operating Garden Party Gallery, Occasional for so many years has been both watching her customers and seeing them relax when they come in, as well as the beautiful change of seasons throughout the year.
“I started here because I wanted an investment in a property. I wasn’t going to make a million on what the store was, but I knew if I could invest in a piece of property and go for ten years or so, that that would be the smart business decision and fortunately I was successful with that because it has been a successful business,” she said.
While the store hasn’t been placed on the market yet, Brettingen said a shingle will eventually be hung outside to announce its sale.
“See the shingle, hit me up and I hope I’ll be able to answer your questions,” she said.
