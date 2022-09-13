The redevelopment includes a 4-story, 150-unit mixed-use building.
Hopkins City Council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance to rezone the former Hopkins Mann Cinema 6 property located at 1118 Mainstreet.
Also approved was the parking agreement and planned unit development agreement for the potential four-story, 150-unit mixed-use building now named Ovation Apartments by Enclave Companies, according to a city memo.
The site was originally zoned B-2, Central Business District but Enclave Companies asked for it to be rezoned B-2, Central Business District with a PUD to “allow flexibility from some of the B-2 zoning standards in exchange for a higher quality development.”
According to City Planner Ryan Krzos, the developer is asking for deviations for residential dwellings on the first floor, density, location and amount of parking, as well as building height.
In exchange for those deviations, he said Enclave Companies has agreed to add rooftop solar, pedestrian-level art installations as well as a building design with amenities that are above and beyond normal zoning standards.
Councilmember Brian Hunke added that the developer was also adding pedestrian connectivity between 11th and 12th Streets, which he felt “would be a great asset.”
Planning and Development Director Kersten Elverum introduced the portion of the meeting regarding parking and said the developer was asking to use the municipal ramp. The agreement is similar to the city’s agreement with Gallery Flats, she said, which includes 40 parking permits at $55.56 for each per month.
Each year, the cost would increase by 4%, which was negotiated during the meeting, and Enclave would also pay a pro rata share of property taxes as well as any damage done to the ramp by Ovation residents, according to the memo. The agreement would last five years with three five-year renewals.
Councilmember Alan Beck still did not like the parking agreement, but liked the project overall. He was the only councilmember to not vote in favor of the parking agreement.
Mayor Patrick Hanlon asked how Enclave Companies would pay homage to the theater. Brian Bochman from Enclave Companies said the Ovation name did that and they were also looking into a sign that would look similar to the old theater marquee but that would fit the new building.
“What we’re trying to do with that one is to try to see if there’s a site, a place on-site, where we could take the top portion of (the marquee) and use that more sculpturally. ... The other option would be is if we couldn’t find a place on site where it was really going to be visible, would be to work with the city or the parks or something to come up with a place that it would actually be enjoyed by others,” Bochman said, adding that he thinks there are fun things they could do with the marquee sign.
As for the art installations, particularly the sculptures, he said the goal was to work with local artists.
Hanlon also asked about the conversation Enclave was having with the Hopkins Community Cinema group. Bochman said they met with some of the stakeholders and they would work with them on the details.
The Hopkins Mann Cinema 6 closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and there have been ongoing discussions since about what to do with the site. Redevelopment into a mixed-use, retail and apartment development was first brought up by The Beard Group and later Enclave Companies.
