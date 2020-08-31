It was a sad day as long-time customers stopped by William H. McCoy Petroleum Aug. 29 for one final fill-up and farewell on its last day of operation.
After continuing his grandfather’s 91-year legacy, owner Jim McCoy has hung up the keys to the family-owned gas station located on Second Street Northeast off Blake Road in Hopkins.
Customers like Karen Marx have enjoyed filling up at McCoy’s for the nostalgia, good value and customer service.
“I will miss them. Filling up at a 16-pump mega station just won’t feel the same,” said Marx, who has been patronizing McCoy’s for nearly 20 years after her son’s friend Andy began working there.
“It’s also important to me to support local businesses whenever possible,” she said. “Even though they are self-service, I was always greeted with a smile or a wave and help when I needed it, reminding me of the filling stations of my childhood.”
McCoy, the third generation to carry on the family business, officially shut off the pumps Aug. 29 and handed the business over for future development.
“It was a very convenient blessing for me because it gives me a way out of the business,” McCoy said, after trying to find willing individuals to carry on the business.
In 1929, Jim’s grandfather, William H. McCoy, started the petroleum business in Eden Prairie.
In the late 1940s, Jim’s father, also William H. McCoy, built the Hopkins location, where Jasper Jasperson had previously operated a dairy farm.
At that time, the business specialized in delivering gas and heating oil to homes and businesses.
In 1959, the family opened a gas station in Delano on Highway 12, which they operated until 2007, when the business was sold to make way for the highway expansion.
Ten years later, the Hopkins location began selling retail petroleum and propane, while operating a fleet of delivery trucks until 2015.
In 1969, when Jim came back from serving in the Army during Vietnam, he began working for his dad, who passed away in 2000. That’s when Jim officially took over the business.
“There was hardly a day I didn’t enjoy going to work,” Jim said.
But at 74 years old, he’s ready to retire.
After all, it was a 365-day a year, 24-hour commitment as someone had to be available for emergencies.
“I’m anxious to see what’s coming next,” McCoy said, adding that he plans to take it all in stride with no special plans yet.
With the business being along the route of the Southwest Light Rail, McCoy has accepted an agreement with a developer. The development plans are yet to be disclosed.
“It’s my escape route into retirement,” he said, while also thanking all of his customers for their support over the years.
