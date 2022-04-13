The city’s pilot program will be conducted with Bird Rides, Inc.
The Hopkins City Council unanimously approved an electric-scooter agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. for a micro-mobility pilot program running April through November.
The city received two responses from interested companies and chose Bird Rides based on the depth of experience the company has in providing scooter sharing operations and because they may be in adjacent cities such as St. Louis Park and Golden Valley in the 2022 season.
City Management Analyst PeggySue Imihy Bean presented the agreement to the council.
“This is a pilot program, so we can evaluate it at the end of the season and determine if it was successful and we can ultimately enter into another contract with Bird for another year or multiple years. Or we can seek another (request for proposals) if we weren’t satisfied with them for a provider,” she said.
Imihy Bean pointed out the provisions of the agreement, such as the flat fee of $5,625 to deploy 75 scooters during the 2022 season which could be increased to up to 150 scooters at no charge, depending on how the program goes. This was proposed as an alternative to a trip fee, which would have been 10 cents per trip.
She said this would give the city more income from the program, which could be used for other things in the future and also to offset some of the staff time required for the program.
If any scooter is left improperly or damaged, it must be removed within 24 hours of receiving notice by the city. If not and Public Works has to remove it, Bird Rides will be charged a fee of $10 and a storage fee of $5 for each day it is stored at Public Works.
Scooters may not be parked on Mainstreet, except for at Clocktower Plaza, and a “slow zone” will be established along Mainstreet that will automatically slow scooters to 10 mph.
Imihy Bean said the city website will be updated with additional information for residents. The full agreement is also available on the city’s website in the meeting packet for April 5.
