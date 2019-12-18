Since a 6-3 win at Spring Lake Park on Nov. 30, Hopkins boys hockey has struggled to hold early leads in two of the three losses so far in December.

Hopkins’ Collin Geiser extends his stick for a last-ditch effort to clear the puck away from the Hopkins goal during Tuesday’s 4-2 loss at the Hopkins Pavilion.

Dom Valentini and Matt Stuessi set up Troy Lanschoot midway through the Dec. 3 game against Roseville but the Raiders responded with three goals coming by way of a 34-28 shots edge.

Stuessi scored just over two minutes into the Dec. 10 4-1 loss to Southwest Christian/Richfield, tying the game up at 1-1 as the Stars went on to added three more goals in a five-minute span in the third period. Hopkins kept the pressure on the visitors, outshooting them 42-24 for the game including 20-9 in the third period.

Junior goaltender Zach Hayes made a season-low 20 saves as the defense gave up a season-best 23 shots over 51 minutes of action.

Royals sophomore Troy Landschoot fires the puck from the side of the Hopkins goal during the second period of the Dec. 10 game. He scored the opening goal in a 3-1 loss to Roseville on Dec. 3.

After a two-week break from the road, Hopkins traveled to New Prague Dec. 12 and returned with a 5-2 loss, despite outshooting the Trojans 34-28, including a 9-shot margin in the second and third periods combined.

Royals freshman Louis DeGiulio scored his first goal of the season 3:30 into the second period with assists going to Michael Gretsch and Lukas Wright.

Hopkins will look for revenge on Dec. 28 in the South St. Paul Premier tournament at Doug Woog Arena. The two teams are set to play at 4 p.m. Dec. 28.

Before then, the Royals have two games including Thursday’s contest at the Hopkins Pavilion against Kennedy at 7 p.m. Hopkins travels to New Hope Ice Arena to take on Armstrong/Cooper at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 before taking time off for Christmas.

St. Louis Park

St. Louis Park returned to .500 (3-3) after a 4-3 win over the other orange-and-black clad Orioles from Osseo High School on Saturday. 

Park doubled-up Osseo during a three-goal second period, 14-7, with goals from Drew Boyum, Ben Farley and Jacob Johnson spanning early, middle and late in the 17-minute period. Avery Pittman assisted on each of the goals while Sam Berry assisted on two of the goals before scoring the eventual game-winner at the 12:20 mark of the third period. Goaltender William Pinney made 18 saves for the win.

Hopkins Michael Gretsch skates the puck behind the Royals net during Tuesday’s game against Southwest Christian/Richfield.

Pittman leads the team with 14 points (nine assists) and the win snapped a three-game losing streak against the powers of Edina and Wayzata plus a 5-3 empty-net goal away from a one-goal loss to Minneapolis on Dec. 10. Park scored its three goals during the second period starting with Boyum 3:19 in, followed by Jack Townsend at 7:01 and then Pittman capped the period off with a goal at 15:11 to cut Minneapolis’ lead down 4-3. Pittman assisted on the two goals with assists also going to Johnson and Frank Lindgren.

Minneapolis made it a two-goal game inside the final minute with an empty-net goal. 

