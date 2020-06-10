Tenants of a Hopkins apartment building were displaced after a fire that spread to the structure early on June 6.
Hopkins Police and Fire were dispatched at 3:09 a.m. to 800 Sixth St. S. for a dumpster fire in an enclosed building. While en route, the fire crew was notified that fire had extended to two vehicles and the building, which was evacuated, according to the report. The fire burned up the exterior of the building and into the attic.
Fire crews extinguished the fire in the attic and did salvage and overhaul in the units below the fire. All eight units had some damage. No one is currently staying in the building and three families were assisted by the Red Cross.
The fire remains under investigation.
Assisting departments were Minnetonka, St. Louis Park, Edina, Eden Prairie and Hennepin County Ambulance.
