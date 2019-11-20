Hopkins, Park runners compete in South Dakota for spot in Nike Nationals
While the Minnesota State High School League wraps up the cross country season with the state meet Nov. 2, many of the athletes aren’t quite done yet with many high school programs forming independent teams to compete at the Nike Heartland Regionals in South Dakota.
Hopkins Club CC joined the other Lake Conference powers, plus several other programs from Minnesota and the surrounding five states (North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin), to take their turn to qualify for the Nike Nationals in Oregon in early December.
Hopkins seventh-grader Sydney Drevlow came away with a top finish from the Hopkins/St. Louis Park area, placing ninth overall in 17:46.8 on the 5,000-meter course. Junior Laci Provenzano was 70th in 18:46.2 and sophomore Elsa Bergman was 162nd in 19:41 out of 245 finishers in the championship division. In the rising stars division, Hopkins Club CC was eighth and 11th with the two teams entered.
Hopkins Club CC placed 17th in the boys championship meet, 77th out of 179 teams in the open division and 15th in the rising stars meet.
In the championship division, junior Leo Goodman was 135th in 16:27.9, freshman Suhayb Ali was 156th in 16:35.1, senior Colby Branch was 162nd in 16:36.7, junior Ben Haberman was 174th in 16:39.9, senior Niko Schmanski was 207th in 16:50, sophomore Sam Gausmann was 264th in 17:21.7 and junior Jon Trudell was 285th in 17:52.4 out of 290 runners.
Park
St. Louis Park XC brought a number of runners with the boys teams finishing 32nd and 59th out of 94 teams in the open division.
Senior Nebyu Bekele was the top runner for the team finishing 228th in 17:23.9, junior Jackson Thoe was 593rd in 18:21.9, freshman Denly Lindeman was 608th in 18:23.9 and junior Daniel Walsh was 837th in 19:16.5 out of 1,409 finishers.
On the girls side, SLP XC had two teams compete in the open division. Sophomore Fredonia Zeigle led the team with a 47th place finish in 19:37.5, senior Kaia Myers was 187th in 20:41.2, seventh-grader Anna Healey was 201st in 20:46.7, senior Carrisa Prestholdt was 296th in 21:19.1, sophomore Kate Holden was 353rd in 21:35.8, seventh-grader Abigail Daughterty was 398th in 21:53.3, junior Lucy Zumbrunnen was 411th in 21:56.9 and seventh-grader Sela Myers was 455th in 22:16 out of 841 runners.
