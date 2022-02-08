The DFL opted for a contactless meeting; Republicans met in person on Feb. 1
Precinct caucuses were held on Feb. 1, with the Republican Party meeting in person as they have in years past and the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party holding its first-ever contactless caucus.
On Jan. 12, the DFL’s Executive Committee passed rules to allow for a contactless caucus. Each district chose whether or not to participate in the contactless caucus at its discretion.
The Sun Sailor spoke with caucus leaders from each party in District 46, which includes precincts in Golden Valley, Hopkins, Medicine Lake, Plymouth and St Louis Park, to discuss how each caucus went this year and what issues or themes came up during discussions.
The DFL
Dave Lee, the DFL chair for Senate District 46, said the contactless system used the absentee system they had in place in normal years and adapted it to apply to everyone.
“Democrats love to meet their neighbors in person. We love talking about issues and debating things and I think most people are excited to go back to traditional meetings when it’s safe, but we just felt the peak of the omicron wave, which came at about the same time as the caucuses, we just felt the contactless system would be safer and that was the priority,” he said.
Based on the feedback Lee received, he felt the turnout was better than had they chosen to go the in-person caucus route. Turnout was also somewhat down from the last non-presidential year.
“We got a lot of resolutions around environmental issues: clean water, clean energy, transportation, bicycles, mass transit, electric vehicles. Those kinds of issues,” he said.
Other issues included education around public schools and higher education funding and voting rights.
“I feel like we did our best under the circumstances and it turned out good, I think. We’re happy with the level of participation that we saw this year,” Lee said.
The Republican Party
Mike Held, the District 46 caucus coordinator, said that based on the attendance numbers he was seeing that turnout was double from two years ago. He also acknowledged that precinct caucuses during a non-presidential year do usually have small turnout numbers.
“In one ward in St. Louis Park, they have 18 people come. They only had six two years ago, so while it was still a low turnout, it still is probably double what it was two years ago,” Held said as an example.
Similar to the rest of the state’s results, Scott Johnson won the straw ballot as a candidate for governor in the district. Held said that in some precincts they had spokesmen speaking for the governor candidates.
The final results statewide were: 38% for Scott Jensen, 14% for Paul Gazelka, 12% for Neil Shah, 11% for Mike Murphy, 11% for Kendall Qualls, 7% for Michelle Benson and 7% undecided, according to mngop.com with 99% reporting.
According to Held, two resolutions that were passed in many of the precincts involved vaccination mandates and putting a stop to the emergency orders Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz established because of the pandemic.
James Hentges led the precinct 2 caucus at Alice Smith Elementary in Hopkins, and said that turnout was what they’ve generally had in the past.
One Hopkins resident Dave Murrin suggested vouchers for individuals who prefer to place their children in private schools instead of public schools.
Another resident suggested requiring voter ID for voter eligibility. The resident spoke about a time when his neighbor vouched for him to vote when he recently moved to the area years before, which he thought was a bad practice.
“Voter ID is a must,” he said. “If you’re a citizen, you have nothing to worry about.”
Both resolutions were unanimously agreed on. All attendees also agreed that a new governor was a must.
Murrin has been coming to caucuses for 30 to 40 years.
“I just think everybody should go to caucuses,” he said.
