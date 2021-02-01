As construction of the Southwest Light Rail moves forward, developers have their eyes cast on some prime real estate, including the corner of Blake Road and Excelsior Boulevard in Hopkins.
In June, the Hopkins City Council provided feedback on a concept plan for a residential and commercial development adjacent to the future Blake Road Southwest LRT Station.
The Blake Road Station project would redevelop 6.4 acres of the existing Hopkins Commerce Center, 8594 Excelsior Blvd., into three six-story buildings totaling 752 residential units and 11,035 square feet of commercial space.
In October, city officials received notice from the developer, Trilogy Real Estate Group, who wished to pause the review of their land use applications.
According to Kersten Elverum, Hopkins Economic Development Director, Trilogy has been working on securing grant funds for environmental clean-up.
“I am optimistic that they will reinstate their land use application soon but that has not been communicated at this point,” she said.
If the plans are approved, the redevelopment is planned in three phases.
The first phase was originally scheduled for the spring of 2021 and would’ve impacted eight businesses, including Schumacher Chiropractic, Tracy’s Salon and Mac’s Liquor. Phase two, from 2022 to 2027, would include Blake Cleaners, and phase three, from 2026 to 2031, would be the Goodwill location.
“Commencement of construction of the various phases is dependent upon market conditions and existing lease agreements,” Elverum said.
Bill Schumacher and his brother Dan have been leasing the space and operating their chiropractic office in the center for almost 34 years and are on a month-to-month lease.
Since the location would be a part of the first phase of construction, Schumacher “couldn’t wait around” until the council gave final approval, he said, noting they were told in the fall that the building could be demolished in April.
That’s when the brothers began looking for a new location.
With five years left to retire, moving locations at the end of Schumacher’s career wasn’t something he wanted to do, “but we thought we better move before the anvil falls,” he said.
Fortunately, they “got lucky” and found a location just down the road and are now in the process of moving two blocks east in the Powell Business Center, Schumacher said.
“As a business, you can’t wait around,” he said. “It’s not easy to find a location.”
Tracy Larson of Tracy’s Salon next door is holding off on finding a new location until development plans are more concrete.
“It’s going to be sad when they tear it down,” said Tiffany McErlean, a stylist at the salon for the past 23 years. Her father, Ron Pietrzak purchased the salon in 1980, operating it as Ron’s Salon until it was later sold to Larson.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.