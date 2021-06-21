A developer has been chosen for the 325 Blake Road Restoration and Redevelopment project along the 17-acre site currently owned by the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District.
The decision was made during a joint meeting June 17 with the Watershed District Board of Managers and Hopkins City Council after the group conducted interviews of the developer finalists for the project.
In May, the joint committee narrowed down the applicants from the five developers who submitted proposals. The top three finalists were Alatus, Sherman Associates and Wellington Management.
Each of the three was then interviewed by the joint Board of Managers and Hopkins City Council. After which, they deliberated and unanimously voted for Alatus as the master developer partner and Wellington as the alternate.
During deliberation, Hopkins Economic Development Director Kersten Elverum encouraged the group to keep the vision and guiding principals in mind – a creative design, a transit-oriented development, a water-focused approach, sustainability, an open design, strong connections, inclusion, a mix of housing types and a meaningful community engagement.
“We really need a partner to work with us on all of those elements and really make the most of the site,” she said. “I think all of them emphasize that these were their concepts, but they recognize that those concepts are going to change over time as we bring the community more into the conversation ... and compare it against market realities. I can guarantee the concepts will change.”
The board members and council shared their opinions as to which developer would be best for bringing this vision to life.
As part of the proposal, Alatus offered a variety of housing types, with a total of 775 units within five buildings, market rate and 31% affordable, as well as 49 owner-occupied town homes. A senior cooperative building, with owner-occupied options for seniors was also included.
The proposal also offers 23,500 square feet of commercial space, integrating stormwater management and the natural waterway for public use.
It also included a 14-story tower with some extended stay options on the top floors.
Another attractive component was that Alatus offered the highest purchase price of $11.25 million, and is expected to generate the most property taxes, estimated at $1.47 million for the city’s portion.
Some members of the watershed district expressed concerns regarding the request for $26 million in tax increment financing.
“I do understand that it is the most expensive project right now and does require a large amount of TIF but this is truly a once in a generation if not possibly a once in a lifetime project on a parcel of property that really has been neglected and underutilized for many, many years,” said Councilmember Alan Beck.
Councilmember Rick Brausen agreed.
“This is our opportunity to dream big,” he said.
Councilmember Kristi Halverson noted her attraction to this development was the amount of owner-occupied housing, to which Councilmember Brian Hunke agreed was very important. He added that Alatus offered the largest purchase price, and that this development would generate the most taxes, while also having the most affordable housing options.
With a developer chosen, the plans will begin to be refined through community engagement, Elverum said, noting that it’s a really important component of this project.
As with any project, this will follow the site plan approval process, though it will be more extensive as this development will require an environmental assessment worksheet, along with a land-use and purchase agreement with the developer and watershed district.
“It’s the start of what is going to be a fairly lengthy process,” Elverum said, adding her hope is to do it in a timely manner considering the strong market and low interest rates.
History of the site
In 2011, the watershed district purchased the former industrial site at 325 Blake Road, located off Excelsior Boulevard and Blake Road in Hopkins, as a key piece in the restoration of the creek.
In 2018, the watershed district demolished the cold storage warehouse to make way for redevelopment.
The next year, the watershed district parted ways with a potential development partner, citing that the two parties could not agree on a vision and purchase price for the future redevelopment of the site.
In March 2021, the watershed district began a community engagement process in partnership with the city.
The entities sought input on a vision for the land to help guide the process and find a compatible development partner.
