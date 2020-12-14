a317staMannCloses.jpg

After 24 years, Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 has permanently closed and a concept plan review of a mixed-use development will be conducted by the Hopkins Planning Commission Tuesday, Dec. 22, and the Hopkins City Council Tuesday, Jan. 5.

A month after the Hopkins Mann Theater permanently closed, the Hopkins Planning Commission will consider a mixed-use development to go in its place on Mainstreet.

Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 announced it was closing its doors after 24 years in a social media post Nov. 19 stating the theater group did all it could to adjust to the recent restrictions, but it was “not enough to stay afloat.”

A month later, the city announced a developer’s proposed plans to construct a four-story mixed-use commercial and residential building, which will come before the planning commission 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, as part of a concept plan review.

The Beard Group Inc. has requested a concept plan review of the development that would also include approximately 2,776 square feet of retail space on the main level and 131 luxury, market-rate apartment units known as Hopkins Cinema Flats. A concept plan review allows the developer to receive comments from the commission, council and public to determine whether to take the next steps in formally submitting an application for development.

Comments will be compiled and presented to the city at the time of review at the Dec. 22 planning commission meeting and the Hopkins City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Hopkins Cinema Flats is a proposed mixed-use development of the former Hopkins movie theater on Mainstreet in Hopkins. The concept plan includes 131 luxury, market-rate apartment units and more than 2,000 square feet of retail space on the main level.

