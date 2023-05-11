Apartments, retail space will replace theater
It’s official: The former Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 has begun demolition as of the first week of May.
While efforts were made for the past three years to save the theater, which shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic, ultimately a proposal for the mixed-use development by Ovation won out. According to Mayor Patrick Hanlon, the current streaming market played a role in not being able to find someone interested in taking over the movie theater to remain as a theater.
“What we did want to do was when the developer came in, we knew that (it) was a marquee project ... and that’s something that the community is really sad about. We are working with the developer to recreate a marquee that is a prime entrance, that’s coming into Hopkins. Getting them to have a marquee that keeps that feel of the old theater there,” he said.
The city was also working with Enclave Companies to have art installations on the outside of the building, especially considering 11th Avenue South is a main entrance into the city.
“I’d like to remind people that we do still have a theater in Hopkins and it’s right across the street. That’s one thing that people forget often,” he said. “We’re working with the developer to sponsor a movie night at the existing theater so we can keep that culture of movie theaters on Mainstreet.”
The Hopkins Center for the Arts and the city are working together to promote the center’s presence in the city.
“We have, I think, at the end of all this, (it’s) going to be an even greater feel as people come into our city with our marquee presence,” he said.
Redevelopment into a mixed-use, retail and apartment development was first brought up by The Beard Group and later Enclave Companies. The latest concept drawings and site plan, as well as a proposed parking solution, were discussed at an April 12 work session. The project includes the construction of 150 residential apartments, 150 parking stalls and retail space on the first floor facing Mainstreet, and also includes the cost of renovating the existing retail space and outdoor patio area for neighborhood restaurant Thirty Bales.
The current timeline suggests construction on the mixed-use building will be completed by next summer.
