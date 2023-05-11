Apartments, retail space will replace theater

Theater demolition - 1
The former Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 being demolished on May 3.

It’s official: The former Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 has begun demolition as of the first week of May.

Theater demolition - 2
Theater demolition - 3
Theater demolition - 4
