The Hopkins City Council reviewed a concept plan for a five-story, 44-unit apartment building on what is currently the parking lot for the Hopkins Village development at the southwest corner of Mainstreet and Sixth Avenue South.
The Hopkins Village Apartments is on a 1.9-acre site and includes an 11-story, 161-unit building with one- and two-bedroom affordable apartments for seniors.
Four years ago, the City Council approved an application to subdivide the 151-stall parking lot for future development.
In February, the developer presented to the council with plans for a four-story, 34-unit development as part of Hopkins Village II. However, design plans have since changed to include an additional story of apartments to make the project financially feasible, according to the applicant, Dan Walsh of Community Housing Corporation, which also owns Raspberry Ridge apartments on Mainstreet.
“At the new construction, we want to add affordable workforce housing for families whose incomes will range from 60% of the area median income,” Walsh said. “For a family of three, that’s about $55,000, all the way up to 80% of the area median income, which is approximately $72,000 for a family of three.”
The plan is to include three-bedroom units, which the council has previously expressed a desire for in future housing developments.
Walsh also encouraged council feedback on the proposed exterior design to construct a new development “that really fits in with Mainstreet, fits into the local context and activates the first floor.”
“I do think that we need a little more connection to the historic architecture of Main Street,” said Councilmember Brian Hunke. “Mainstreet is our signature feature here in Hopkins and I think anything that’s built along Mainstreet has to really connect with it.”
Hunke suggested adding more brick and designing the first level to appear more like a storefront that would complement the streetscape.
Councilmember Alan Beck commented on the “tight parking” and requested the applicant keep as much parking on the site.
City Planner Jason Lindahl said the applicant would need to update the parking study to reflect the additional units as part of the permitting process.
After that, the city will have “greater insight” as to how it fits with the city parking standards, he said.
Environmental report for Blake Road Station
In other business, the City Council determined there was no need for an environmental impact statement for the Blake Road Station, a proposed residential and commercial development project that would redevelop 6.4 acres along Blake Road and Excelsior Boulevard, into three six-story buildings totaling 752 residential units and 11,035 square feet of commercial space. The site is currently the Hopkins Commerce Center.
Andi Moffatt, of the consulting firm WSB, presented the results of the environmental assessment worksheet and explained that the worksheet does not confer approval or denial of a project, but rather is a tool to identify issues or impacts that can and cannot be addressed through the permitting process.
The worksheet includes reviewing impacts on stormwater quality and quantity, habitat, traffic, municipal infrastructure, soils and land use.
Through the process, it was determined that the project does not have the potential for significant environmental effects and that where there may be environmental impacts, those impacts can be addressed through the land use and permitting process, Moffatt explained.
The project was scheduled to come before the Planning Commission and City Council for permit approval in November, however, the applicants advised city staff the next day that they were pausing the process.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.