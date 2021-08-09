The Hopkins City Council approved the first of a three-phase mixed-use development on 6.4 acres of property located in the northwest quadrant of Excelsior Boulevard and Blake Road, just south of the future Blake Road light rail transit station.
This project will redevelop the existing Hopkins Commerce Center strip commercial development into three seven-story buildings made up of 770 market-rate residential units and approximately 11,000 square feet of commercial space.
In June 2020, the council reviewed a concept plan for the proposed Blake Road Station, which does not require a public hearing. However, the city did require the applicant, Trilogy Real Estate Group, to hold a virtual neighborhood meeting in which invitations were mailed to property and business owners within 350 feet of the property.
As required, the planning commission held a public hearing July 27 in which the public raised concerns related to assistance for displaced businesses, affordable housing, commercial space, the need for an equitable development review of the proposal and the public engagement process. The commission recommended council approval.
During the Aug. 3 meeting, the council approved the site plan for the first phase (Site A on map), which includes a seven-story building with 220 market-rate apartment units and approximately 2,100 square feet of commercial space.
The first phase was originally scheduled for the winter of 2021 and will impact eight businesses, including Mac’s Liquor, Curves, Tracy’s Salon, Mach 1 and 4 Seasons Nails.
Phase two (Site B) would be planned for a year from now and includes Blake Cleaners, Blake Market and O’Reilly Auto Enterprises. The final phase (Site C) would begin in 2026, and include the current Goodwill location.
Representatives of Trilogy explained the short notice for the first phase of businesses was due to a non-disclosure agreement between the current property owner and developer preventing them from providing updates to the tenants. As the current property owners, they assured communications would improve with the second- and third-phase tenants.
The developer has also committed to providing financial packages to the tenants in addition to the last three months rent-free.
With a prospective loss of state funds for the contaminant cleanup and impending winter construction, the developer is reluctant to delay construction any further and has given tenants until Oct. 31, though it could be extended while utility work is being completed.
Pushback
Michael Launer, owner of the Hopkins Commerce Center, said the tenants have known about the possible development for a year and have since been on month-to-month leases due to the uncertainty of a development timeline.
Lee Gilbertson, owner of Mac’s Liquor, talked about the hardships of finding a new location and moving his business within 90 days.
“Because essentially, at no fault to the developers or the landlord, it’s just one of those things. ... It essentially kills the business. It kills our business and probably kills the other eight ... in that same strip mall,” he said, asking for some kind of financial assistance from the city.
“But for us business owners, how do we get from point A to point B to put food on the table and support our families and make ends meet 90 days from now?” Gilbertson asked the council.
Maureen Bailey asked the council to give the development more time and thought. “It just doesn’t feel part of Hopkins spirit,” she said, citing the lack of inclusion and affordability component.
Kersten Elverum, economic development director, explained that 76% of the city’s housing stock is affordable to people making 80% of area median income or lower.
The area median income for a household of four in Hennepin County is about $104,000, so 80% equates to approximately $80,000 for a family of four.
“So we’re a very affordable community,” Elverum said. “But in that respect, our policy has been not in requiring every new development to have affordable housing, but rather supporting affordable housing developments as they come forward.”
She also noted that the last three of the four developments the council approved were 100% affordable – Oxford Village, Vista 44 and Raspberry Ridge II.
“But from a city’s perspective, this project has a number of really important benefits to the city,” she said, including a very significant tax-base increase for the school, the county and the city of Hopkins.
Some of the other benefits she listed include the cleaning up of a contaminated site, the treatment of stormwater that currently runs into the storm sewer system untreated, and providing a different housing choice than what’s currently available in the corridor.
Mayor Jason Gadd said it’s “heart-breaking” to hear about tenants being displaced as part of the first phase of development, particularly, and assured that more time will be given to those in the last two phases (approval of which are yet to be determined).
The city’s lack of control in regards to property rights during the permitting and development process was also explained.
City Attorney Scott Riggs explained that the council lacks authority to require a developer to provide payments to tenants or give them more time.
“You are looking at processing a land use application at this point in time, which we don’t have extremely broad control as was suggested,” Riggs said.
The city can place conditions of approval on any application, but they must be directly related to a specific zoning standard.
Councilmember Rick Brausen said he was interested in exploring what the city can do to help the displaced businesses.
“The timeframe I’m afraid of because I do understand the challenges of moving ahead with development,” he said. “If more time can be bought down the way, that would be a great thing.”
Brausen also commented on the residents’ concerns regarding the city’s diversity.
“As much as I understand the argument about putting high-end apartments down in this neighborhood, I don’t believe it’s going to affect the diversity, like some of you do,” he said, noting that Hopkins has become “significantly more diverse” since he began working there in 1983.
He also commented on the city’s tax rate and how projects like this can help lower it.
“Our taxes in Hopkins are high. And part of being able to sustain the affordability going forward is taking projects that are going to give us a boost down the road,” Brausen said. “Just because they are developers with money, doesn’t mean that what they’re building isn’t going to serve us in the future.”
Councilmember Brian Hunke acknowledged that this wasn’t a perfect process and suggested extending the notification radius in the future from 350 feet to 500 feet, as well as adding signage for potential redevelopment properties similar to those in Plymouth and Minnetonka.
In regards to affordable housing, Hunke said he was a strong supporter of it, but that an overall balance was important as well, adding that providing more housing stock will increase affordability all around.
The council plans to discuss potential options to assist the businesses during a work session Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.