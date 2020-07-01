Just like many other area events, the Firemen’s Softball Tournament originally scheduled for later in July appears to be rescheduled for September 18-20 at Valley View Playfields and surrounding softball fields.
Tournament Director Jeff Barnes announced the decision Friday after trying to agree with the City of Bloomington and vendors to follow COVID-19 protocols in place.
Bigirindavyi honored
Malaika Bigirindavyi, a 2018 Park High grad was named to the CCIW All-Conference Second Team for her role as a midfielder for the Carthage College soccer program last fall as a sophomore. She also earned team co-MVP honors starting 17 games. Her lone assist came in the second game of the year, a 2-1 win over Kalamazoo on Aug. 31. She had three shots in a 3-2 win over Millikin in late Oct. As a freshman she played in 15 games starting seven times finishing with two goals and two assists.
Raithel on the links
Kennedy’s only girls lacrosse head coach, Sheryl Raithel, is also an accomplished golfer. She was tied through 18 holes of the Women’s Senior Amateur Match Play 1st Flight Bracket Finals played at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker June 26-28. Playing out of Keller Golf Club in St. Paul, Raithel was even with Shelley Peterson of Monticello Country Club in the final match after two wins to set up the finals meeting. She defeated Kathy Hollenhorst 6&5 (up to six holes with five holes to play) in the quarterfinal before holding on against Wenmei Qi of Rush Creek Golf Club in the semifinals 2&1.
In the final, Raithel was 2 down after three holes but won three straight holes before holding a 1up lead to make the turn with a 3-over par 39. Peterson tied the match with a birdie on the par-3 121-yard Hole 12 and took a 1-up lead after a par on the 320-yard 15th hole. Needing to win one more hole with three to go, Raithel managed to par the 330-yard par-4 18th hole to go 46 on the back for a round of 85.
Golf, tennis lessons
St. Louis Park parks and rec will host TGA sports camps (golf or tennis) open to kids ages 6-11 from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Thursday, July 13-23. Fee is $150 for residents or $162 for non-residents. TGA Golf camp is July 13-16. Kids will learn the fundamentals of the game plus academic concepts through STEAM labs to explore gravity, force and spin. TGA Tennis is July 21-23 at Carpenter Park where campers will learn fundamentals of the game and participate in STEAM labs to explore gravity, force and spin in the game. Equipment and training materials are provided. Register at stlouispark.org.
Disc golf at Hyland Hills
Three Rivers Park District will host a family disc golf at Hyland Hills Ski Area from 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. Learn to flip a disc and experience the fun of disc golfing with your own disc or use at Hyland Hills. Cost is $5 and reservations are required at 763-559-6700. The program is open to those 10-years-old and older.
Paddling programs
Three Rivers Park District will offer three upcoming paddling events. Baker Park Reserve will host a family kayaking course from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7. The cost is $20 and reservations are required. Equipment is provided. Carver Park Reserve will host a Morning Canoe on Lake Auburn from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 11. Equipment is available. Cost is $8, reservations are required and the event is open to those ages 5 and older. Fish Lake Regional Park will host a flatwater kayaking essentials for women course from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11. The cost is $50 and reservations are required. The program is open to women ages 14 and older. Info: threeriversparks.org.
Cumulative marathon
Bloomington runners completed the first-ever cumulative marathon through June as a way to stay active with a bit of a competitive angle. Evyn Hubbard with Bloomington Parks and Rec said the program had 94 people take part in the goal to run 26.2 miles over 28 days in June.
A portion of the proceeds raised from the $10 fee was donated to VEAP. “We are super happy to be able to help out VEAP and we wanted to allow people to try and accomplish running 26.2 miles on their own time,” Hubbard said, estimating the donation this year at $2,000. The plan is to make this an annual event.
The Urban Wildland 5K in Richfield, a fundraising event for Woodlake Nature Center, is going virtual this year. Runners have any time between July 25 through Aug. 1 to complete whatever race distance they chose – half marathon ($60 fee), 10-mile ($60), 10K ($32) or 5K ($32) after registering on urbanwildland.com. Finishers receive a T-shirt, branded wood finishers medal, E-bib and E-finishers certificate and results on the MTEC Results page.
