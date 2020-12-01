We still have three weeks before youth and high school sports can potentially resume as the pandemic continues to penetrate our lives even further.
Last Monday (Nov. 23) the Minnesota State High School League board held a virtual meeting to try and figure out the best way forward with a winter season. No action was taken because it was a committee meeting before the regularly scheduled board meeting Dec. 3. More details on the future of the winter season should be known then.
The soonest a season could begin is Dec. 19. Dance team was two weeks into its season when the executive order was issued by Gov. Tim Walz to stop all activities on Nov. 20.
Boys and girls hockey wrapped up bridge seasons to fill in the gap left by fall leagues and the start of the high school seasons.
At the time, the boy’s Bridge League left open the possibility to resume if the MSHSL didn’t allow high school programs to start. The 40-team Bridge League played 99 games in 26 days and was operated without high school guidance from coaches or staff. Teams were organized by other coaches in the community or parents.
Gophers hockey
A pair of St. Louis Park High School grads left their mark on their respective college hockey programs early on this season.
Minnesota sophomore Jonny Sorenson assisted on the Gophers’ first goal of the 100th season less than six minutes into the second period of a 4-1 victory over Penn State Nov. 19.
Clarkson freshman Luke Mobley assisted on the season’s first goal in a 2-1 win over Colgate on Nov. 23. The goal came midway through the second period as Clarkson had six freshmen on the starting roster.
Eric Wilson
The 2016 Mr. Football award winner and former Benilde-St. Margaret’s standout offensive lineman will become a graduate transfer after three successful seasons at Harvard to play at Auburn in 2021. The Minnetrista native played in 22 games over three seasons, earning a spot on the All-Ivy League second-team in 2019 and was named a semifinalist for the NFF William V. Campbell Trophy and on Phil Steele’s Preseason FCS All-America Fourth Team and Preseason All-Ivy League First Team.
Mountain biking
Mountain bike teams from area high schools took part in a shortened fall season.
The final event of the season was Race 6 at Buck Hill Ski Area in Burnsville Oct. 10-11.
St. Louis Park’s Ryan Fitzpatrick earned a medal with a 10th place finish in the JV2 Boys race in 16:41.7 and teammate Jaxon Kropelnick finished in 22:49.3.
Park seventh-grader Karlis Kreslins placed 13th in the seventh-grade boys’ division in 20:21.2 and Cole Schwabel finished in 24:15.2 in the same race.
Liam Hanson covered the course in 18:49.4 in the freshman boys division in the Saturday event.
Sunday found Hopkins cyclists at or near the top of the leaderboard with Oliver Krawczyk second in the varsity boys race in 14:33.7, trailing only Edina’s Quintin Loxtercamp who posted a winning time of 14:13.4.
Hopkins’ Lauren Munger was fourth for girls varsity in 18:44.8, while standout runner and skier Sydney Drevlow won the freshman girls division in 16:19, more than two minutes ahead of the runner-up from St. Paul.
In the JV3 race, Selby Walvante was second in 15:43.6 to earn a medal while in JV2 Girls, Jessie Kurus was fourth in 21:50.3 to also bring home a medal.
In the boys JV2 event, Hopkins Jacob White was third in 16:36.6, and teammate Demer Brown was sixth in 16:54.2.
In the freshman boys race, BBB Cycling Composite Team (Blake, Breck, and Benilde-St. Margaret’s) rider Teague Jackson was runner up in 15:52, Hopkins Eyob Yore was third in 16:27.3 and Oscar Tix tied Rochester Mayo’s Noah Billings for fourth place in 16:30.
Hopkins’ Lucianna Krawczyk won the eighth-grader division in 17:59.3 and Isabelle Mayer was fifth in the race to earn a medal at 23:31.8.
BBB Cycling’s Kellen O’Brien was fifth in the eighth-grade boys division in 17:14.2 and teammate Nigel Nowlin finished in 17:40.4.
The previous race weekend found cyclists at Whitetail Ridge (River Falls, Wisconsin) where Hopkins riders earned top spots in their respective races, including JV2 boys where Jense Dohse won in 18:10.8 while teammate Jacob White was third in 18:27.9.
Drevlow won the freshman girls race in 19:24.1, 30 seconds ahead of runner-up Ella Dols of St. Cloud Area. Krawczyk won the eighth-grade girls race in 20:22.7, just under a minute ahead of second place. Weber won the seventh-grade race in 21:51.6.
Yore was fourth in the freshman boys race and Smith was fourth in the eighth-grade boys race. Dohse was third in the seventh-grade race and Logan Drevlow won the sixth-grade boys race by nearly three minutes in 18:20.9.
