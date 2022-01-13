Two households and one business received recognition

The City of Hopkins recognized two households and one business for the 2021 Hopkins Community Image Awards at a Jan. 4 meeting. The annual award calls out certain properties for their contribution toward a positive image of the community.

The public provides nominations through August and a review committee determines which nominated properties receive the awards. Each property that receives at least four of five review committee votes can be awarded. While there is no limit to the number of properties that can be awarded, winners from the last 10 years are not considered.

The awards have three categories: commercial/industrial/office, multi-family residential and single-family residential.

For the first category, Atelier Academy of Beauty at 1413 Mainstreet received an award.

Atelier

The before and after photos of Atelier Academy of Beauty at 1413 Mainstreet in Hopkins.

“Atelier Academy of Beauty was nominated for completely transforming an existing automotive repair shop on Main Street into their beauty salon and training center,” said Kersten Elverum, director of planning and economic development.

She added that the salon found creative techniques through exterior lighting, building materials and full glass overhead doors to represent their business culture.

William Anderson was invited to accept the award, but was not present.

For the last category, Leslie and Jeffrey Flaws at 1405 Boyce Street and Rick and Rhonda Pavelka at 146 11th Avenue North received awards.

house 1

The 2011 before photo and 2021 after photo of Leslie and Jeffrey Flaws’ property at 1405 Boyce Street in Hopkins.

The Flaws property was nominated by two neighbors who love the curb appeal of the home, Elverum said.

“The large variety of maple trees, bushes, hosta and brightly colored flowers have given neighbors, walkers and others passing by great pleasure during the COVID shut down. They also said the gorgeous improvements on the exterior of the house have lifted many peoples’ spirits and continue to do so,” she said.

Leslie and Jeffrey Flaws were not present at the meeting.

house 2

The 2011 before photo and 2021 after photo of Rick and Rhonda Pavelka’s property at 146 11th Avenue North in Hopkins.

The Pavelka property was nominated for having done a thoughtful remodel of a house including extensive landscaping and installing a solar roof, Elverum said.

pic

Rick and Rhonda Pavelka receive the award from new Mayor Patrick Hanlon for their property at 146 11th Avenue North in Hopkins.

Rick and Rhonda Pavelka were present at the meeting to accept the award.

Recipients receive the award in the form of a plaque or a rock.

The review committee for the awards included business representatives Jorge and Fernando from Casa Deli, residents Carol Dunn and Pazey Yang, and city staff members Melanie Ortiz and Maria Jimenez.

