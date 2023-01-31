The collaboration with Escalate runs through Feb. 12

For theater-goers hoping to catch a “good winter show,” Stages Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett can promise that in their latest collaborative show, “Maybe.”

Maybe - 1

Performance photos of Stages Theatre Company and Escalate Dance and Theatre Studio latest collaboration, “Maybe.”
Performance photos of Stages Theatre Company and Escalate Dance and Theatre Studio latest collaboration, “Maybe.”
Performance photos of Stages Theatre Company and Escalate Dance and Theatre Studio latest collaboration, “Maybe.”

