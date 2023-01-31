The collaboration with Escalate runs through Feb. 12
For theater-goers hoping to catch a “good winter show,” Stages Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett can promise that in their latest collaborative show, “Maybe.”
Put together by a combination of Stages actors and Escalate Theatre & Dance Studio performers, the story of “Maybe” is brought to life on and off the stage through dance, song and a whole lot of heart. The story follows the characters, Birdy and Orville the pig, as they discover the possibilities of life with the support of a “possibility posse” and an aim to reach for their dreams.
“‘Maybe’ is a book by Kobi Yamada that begins in a place of wondering and the character in the book is looking to figure out who she is and where she belongs in the world,” Boren-Barrett said. “In the play, Birdy is also sort of the eyes and ears of the audience in ways that she uses what she knows and her openness to possibility to help Orville figure out where they belong in the world and to try to make their dreams come true.”
Boren-Barrett co-directs the play alongside Escalate Theatre & Dance Studio Artistic Director Ann Marie Omeish in a partnership that has gone on for more than 20 years. Stages has collaborated many times with Escalate, something Boren-Barrett said was great particularly with this show because they were able to utilize several different choreographers.
“Each of the musical numbers was choreographed by a different choreographer so the actors had the chance to work with different styles and different artists, and that’s what kind of makes it unique,” she said.
Boren-Barrett also spoke about writer Kobi Yamada, the author behind “Maybe” and also the author behind a previous Stages show from last year, “What Do You Do With An Idea?”
“I think one of the things that stands out with regard to Kobi’s work is that he has a unique grasp on what young people are feeling. He, through illustration and story, is able to hone in on the hopes, the dreams, the fears that young people have, and he weaves it into a beautiful and very simple story that they can understand. I was particularly drawn to the illustrations from this book. It’s possibly some of the most beautiful artistry I’ve seen in a long time in illustration,” she said.
Yamada along with script writer Cristina Pippa and Sharon Kenny, who was in charge of the music and lyrics, will be signing books and hosting a meet-and-greet before the 7 p.m. show on Jan. 27 as well as before the 1 p.m. show on Jan. 28. They will also get a chance to watch the show come to life on stage.
“I think everything about Compendium, which is his company, is about empowerment of young people and amplifying their voices and having them feel honored and valued, and I think that having him see the work is exciting for me as an artist,” she said, adding that the cast will also get to meet all three.
Stages Theater Company first-time performers, Maple Grove residents 15-year-old Leah Rimstad and Katri Reko, play a member of the “possibility posse” and Posse Bull respectively. Rimstad said the posse is a group of people that help show Birdy and Orville possibilities and how to bring those possibilities to life, which is a group which is not included in the original book. Posse Bull leads in this mission alongside Posse Blee, according to Reko, who said Bull and Blee parent Birdy and lead her through her world.
“It’s really fun to be inspired by Birdy and help Orville and everything, and we’re kind of like the leaders which is pretty fun. We’ve built an amazing relationship off of each other on stage because we’ll play off of each other and all sorts of jokes and little things,” Reko said.
One of Rimstad’s favorite moments in the show is a background moment where Posse Blee and Posse Bull play a game of rock paper scissors to decide who cleans up. The outcome of the game can change every show. Reko’s favorite moment is when the group sings a song about a pig in the mud and she uses a bubble machine to fill the first few rows of seats with bubbles.
“It’s so fun to watch the kids. Some of the times the kids will like get up and play with the bubbles and try to pop them. And it’s also just kind of cool because for the rest of the show before that Birdy was always the one teaching Orville and leading her, but then in this song it gives Orville a chance to introduce Birdy to something new,” she said.
Above all, they said “Maybe” is a good winter show and is inspiring for all ages. The show runs through Feb. 12 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets, visit stagestheatre.org/maybe. Accessible performances are also available on select dates.
